Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP
Comments

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Alex Menendez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

After an uncertain start to the 2026 Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami have improved their performances and put together two consecutive wins. Now it is their turn to make their debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC, with Lionel Messi once again at the center of attention.

The Argentine forward was decisive in recent victories against Orlando City and D.C. United, recording three goals and one assist combined. Now he faces the challenge of delivering similar performances on the continental stage and leading Inter Miami into the tournament’s quarterfinals.

The challenge, however, will not be easy. Nashville SC have proven to be a tough opponent and know the Herons well. Last year, the two teams met in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, and Nashville forced a decisive third match to settle the series.

While Inter Miami’s match this Wednesday at Geodis Park marks their debut in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup after qualifying directly by winning the 2025 MLS Cup, Nashville SC had to advance through an earlier round. They defeated Atletico Ottawa with a 7-0 aggregate score.

Sam Surridge #9 of Nashville SC

Sam Surridge #9 of Nashville SC

Projected lineup for Nashville SC

Considering the importance of Wednesday night’s matchup, head coach B. J. Callaghan is expected to field the strongest possible lineup, setting aside any fatigue from Saturday’s MLS match against Minnesota United FC.

Advertisement
How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

see also

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

The projected XI for Nashville SC against Inter Miami is: Brian Schwake; Daniel Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar; Edvard Tagseth, Patrick Yazbek; Alex Muyl, Hany Mukhtar, Cristian Espinoza; Sam Surridge.

Projected lineup for Inter Miami

The Herons also played their MLS Matchday 3 match last Saturday against D.C. United in Baltimore. With just over three days of rest, however, head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to keep most of the usual starters.

The projected XI for Inter Miami in their visit to Nashville SC is: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Mateo Silvetti, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Nashville SC receive Inter Miami in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how fans in the United States can watch or live stream the action.

Lionel Messi handed Inter Miami injury boost as star returns ahead of 900-goal pursuit against Nashville

Lionel Messi handed Inter Miami injury boost as star returns ahead of 900-goal pursuit against Nashville

With the chance of reaching the 900-goal mark, Lionel Messi has been handed a major squad boost as an Inter Miami star returns from injury.

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo salaries: Who earns more between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr stars?

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo salaries: Who earns more between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr stars?

Even as both superstars approach the final chapters of their playing careers, comparisons between the two remain constant, not only in terms of trophies and records but also in their enormous financial power.

Lionel Messi’s 2023 return to Barcelona: Did La Liga give green light or not? Javier Tebas breaks silence on Joan Laporta vs. Xavi feud ahead of club elections

Lionel Messi’s 2023 return to Barcelona: Did La Liga give green light or not? Javier Tebas breaks silence on Joan Laporta vs. Xavi feud ahead of club elections

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and his failed return to Barcelona in 2023 has resurfaced with new intensity ahead of the club’s presidential elections.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo