Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

After an uncertain start to the 2026 Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami have improved their performances and put together two consecutive wins. Now it is their turn to make their debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC, with Lionel Messi once again at the center of attention.

The Argentine forward was decisive in recent victories against Orlando City and D.C. United, recording three goals and one assist combined. Now he faces the challenge of delivering similar performances on the continental stage and leading Inter Miami into the tournament’s quarterfinals.

The challenge, however, will not be easy. Nashville SC have proven to be a tough opponent and know the Herons well. Last year, the two teams met in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, and Nashville forced a decisive third match to settle the series.

While Inter Miami’s match this Wednesday at Geodis Park marks their debut in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup after qualifying directly by winning the 2025 MLS Cup, Nashville SC had to advance through an earlier round. They defeated Atletico Ottawa with a 7-0 aggregate score.

Sam Surridge #9 of Nashville SC

Projected lineup for Nashville SC

Considering the importance of Wednesday night’s matchup, head coach B. J. Callaghan is expected to field the strongest possible lineup, setting aside any fatigue from Saturday’s MLS match against Minnesota United FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

The projected XI for Nashville SC against Inter Miami is: Brian Schwake; Daniel Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar; Edvard Tagseth, Patrick Yazbek; Alex Muyl, Hany Mukhtar, Cristian Espinoza; Sam Surridge.

Projected lineup for Inter Miami

The Herons also played their MLS Matchday 3 match last Saturday against D.C. United in Baltimore. With just over three days of rest, however, head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to keep most of the usual starters.

The projected XI for Inter Miami in their visit to Nashville SC is: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Mateo Silvetti, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame.

Advertisement