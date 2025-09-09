Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot for Portugal vs Hungary in World Cup qualifier

Portugal and Hungary played their second match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with a 3–2 win for the reigning UEFA Nations League champions. Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of his team’s goals from the penalty spot.

After starting their road to the United States, Canada, and Mexico 2026 with a dominant 5–0 win over Armenia in their opener, Portugal faced a much tougher challenge on Tuesday. Against Hungary, and away from home, Roberto Martinez’s team had to deal with significantly more pressure — something that was evident from the opening whistle.

In fact, the hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Zsolt Nagy delivered a pinpoint cross from the left, and Barnabas Varga met the ball with a strong header that tucked inside the right post, leaving goalkeeper Diogo Costa with no chance to react.

Portugal responded quickly. Just 15 minutes later, Bernardo Silva received a pass from Joao Cancelo inside the box, controlled it with his right foot, and fired a powerful left-footed shot to level the score at 1–1.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes the difference

After going into halftime tied with Hungary, Portugal took the lead 13 minutes into the second half through Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al Nassr striker stepped up to take a penalty and converted it with a precise right-footed shot that found the corner.

That goal gave Portugal some breathing room and seemed to set them on course for a second straight win. However, Hungary didn’t give up, and in the 84th minute, Varga scored the equalizer again. But the joy was short-lived, as just two minutes later Cancelo made it 3–2 after an assist from Bernardo Silva.

What’s next for Portugal?

With six points from a possible six, Portugal now lead the Group F standings in the European World Cup qualifiers after two matches. Armenia sit behind with 3 points, while Hungary and Ireland share the bottom spot with one point each. During the October international break, two more matches will be played, and Portugal will face Ireland and Hungary — both at home.