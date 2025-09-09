Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot for Portugal vs Hungary in World Cup qualifier

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal.
© Carlos RodriguesCristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal.

Portugal and Hungary played their second match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with a 3–2 win for the reigning UEFA Nations League champions. Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of his team’s goals from the penalty spot.

After starting their road to the United States, Canada, and Mexico 2026 with a dominant 5–0 win over Armenia in their opener, Portugal faced a much tougher challenge on Tuesday. Against Hungary, and away from home, Roberto Martinez’s team had to deal with significantly more pressure — something that was evident from the opening whistle.

In fact, the hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Zsolt Nagy delivered a pinpoint cross from the left, and Barnabas Varga met the ball with a strong header that tucked inside the right post, leaving goalkeeper Diogo Costa with no chance to react.

Portugal responded quickly. Just 15 minutes later, Bernardo Silva received a pass from Joao Cancelo inside the box, controlled it with his right foot, and fired a powerful left-footed shot to level the score at 1–1.

Tweet placeholder

Cristiano Ronaldo makes the difference

After going into halftime tied with Hungary, Portugal took the lead 13 minutes into the second half through Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al Nassr striker stepped up to take a penalty and converted it with a precise right-footed shot that found the corner.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

That goal gave Portugal some breathing room and seemed to set them on course for a second straight win. However, Hungary didn’t give up, and in the 84th minute, Varga scored the equalizer again. But the joy was short-lived, as just two minutes later Cancelo made it 3–2 after an assist from Bernardo Silva.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

What’s next for Portugal?

With six points from a possible six, Portugal now lead the Group F standings in the European World Cup qualifiers after two matches. Armenia sit behind with 3 points, while Hungary and Ireland share the bottom spot with one point each. During the October international break, two more matches will be played, and Portugal will face Ireland and Hungary — both at home.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Hungary vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Hungary vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Hungary receive Portugal in a Matchday 2 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can find here how to watch the action live across multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts: Confirmed lineups for Portugal vs Hungary in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo starts: Confirmed lineups for Portugal vs Hungary in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? That’s the question on everyone’s lips ahead of Portugal’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How to watch Hungary vs Turkey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

How to watch Hungary vs Turkey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Hungary face Turkey in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League promotion/relegation playoffs. Find here the kickoff times and broadcast information for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

How to watch Honduras vs Nicaragua match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Honduras vs Nicaragua match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Honduras face Nicaragua in a Matchday 2 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live, with coverage offered on both television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo