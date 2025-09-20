Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League on alert: How Florentino Perez’s Kylian Mbappe dream-come-true could cost Vinicius’ future at Real Madrid

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe and Vinicius

When Kylian Mbappe finally walked through the doors of the Santiago Bernabeu, Florentino Perez’s long-awaited dream became reality. The Frenchman’s arrival was hailed as a new era for Los Blancos, but not everyone inside the dressing room has been celebrating without reservation. Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian winger once billed as Real Madrid’s next great leader, now finds himself at the center of a storm. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League monitoring every development, Real Madrid faces a delicate battle to keep one of its biggest stars.

Vinicius’ future has been under discussion since late 2024, when the club opened negotiations for a new deal. But despite months of talks, nothing has been finalized. The Brazilian still has two years left on his contract, but delays and disagreements have raised tensions.

Reports earlier this year claimed that Vinicius even held talks with Saudi Pro League representatives in February, listening to their eye-watering proposals. By March, optimism grew that he was close to committing his long-term future to Madrid. Yet, as of autumn 2025, no agreement has been signed. The sticking point? Wages.

According to Diario AS, the Brazilian star is demanding wage parity with Kylian Mbappe, who currently stands as the club’s highest earner. The 25-year-old winger reportedly asked to earn around $35 million, including bonuses, nearly three times his current package.

Collapse in Madrid

What seemed close to resolution after the FIFA Club World Cup collapsed during a so-called “final meeting.” As reported by Diario AS, Vinicius even lowered his salary expectations significantly—“probably five times greater than the club’s effort to raise their initial offer”. But Los Blancos still refused to meet him halfway.

Advertisement

This deadlock has created the most serious doubts yet about his future. With his contract running until 2027, Madrid isn’t panicking, but the window for a lucrative sale or extension is closing. By next summer, the Spanish giant will be forced into a decision.

Xabi Alonso praised Real Madrid rising star, and it wasn&#039;t neither Kylian Mbappe nor Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (L) and Vinicius Junior (R) celebrate goal during La Liga match. November 9, 2024.

External pressure builds

The uncertainty has not gone unnoticed abroad. The Saudi Pro League, powered by Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence, has long considered Vinicius a marquee target. Al-Ahli is rumored to have tabled a record $411 million package—all that’s missing is the player’s approval.

Advertisement

European giants are circling too. Paris Saint-Germain has expressed interest, while Manchester City is also closely monitoring the situation. The message from Valdebebas, however, has been firm, Defensa Central claims: “He’s worth what his clause says… $1.1 billion.”

For Real Madrid, the situation is as delicate as it is costly. On one side, they have Mbappe—the player Perez has pursued for over half a decade, whose wages set a new benchmark. On the other hand, Vinicius—the winger who carried Madrid through their transition years and has contributed over 90 goals and 70 assists across 270 matches. The irony is clear: what the club’s president gained in Mbappe could come at the expense of Vinicius.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to lead Real Madrid’s attack? How Vinicius and Rodrygo could unlock Florentino Perez’s ultimate fantasy

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to lead Real Madrid’s attack? How Vinicius and Rodrygo could unlock Florentino Perez’s ultimate fantasy

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could come together in the famous white shirt. But for that dream to come to life, Real Madrid may need to sacrifice two of their own brightest stars — Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Tensions explode: FIFA pulls plug on presidents’ pre-match meeting before PSG–Real Madrid for the Club World Cup

Tensions explode: FIFA pulls plug on presidents’ pre-match meeting before PSG–Real Madrid for the Club World Cup

Kylian Mbappé will face Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since joining Real Madrid, adding an emotional twist to a semifinal already loaded with tension.

La Liga against Club World Cup? President vows to stop future editions

La Liga against Club World Cup? President vows to stop future editions

“The Club World Cup harms the calendar,” stated La Liga president Javier Tebas, who also vowed, “I’ll do everything possible to make sure it’s never played again,” during the domestic league’s season schedule reveal.

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Juventus will face Inter in Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the U.S. can catch every moment with complete kickoff details and broadcast information available across TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo