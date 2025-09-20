Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League on alert: How Florentino Perez’s Kylian Mbappe dream-come-true could cost Vinicius’ future at Real Madrid

When Kylian Mbappe finally walked through the doors of the Santiago Bernabeu, Florentino Perez’s long-awaited dream became reality. The Frenchman’s arrival was hailed as a new era for Los Blancos, but not everyone inside the dressing room has been celebrating without reservation. Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian winger once billed as Real Madrid’s next great leader, now finds himself at the center of a storm. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League monitoring every development, Real Madrid faces a delicate battle to keep one of its biggest stars.

Vinicius’ future has been under discussion since late 2024, when the club opened negotiations for a new deal. But despite months of talks, nothing has been finalized. The Brazilian still has two years left on his contract, but delays and disagreements have raised tensions.

Reports earlier this year claimed that Vinicius even held talks with Saudi Pro League representatives in February, listening to their eye-watering proposals. By March, optimism grew that he was close to committing his long-term future to Madrid. Yet, as of autumn 2025, no agreement has been signed. The sticking point? Wages.

According to Diario AS, the Brazilian star is demanding wage parity with Kylian Mbappe, who currently stands as the club’s highest earner. The 25-year-old winger reportedly asked to earn around $35 million, including bonuses, nearly three times his current package.

Collapse in Madrid

What seemed close to resolution after the FIFA Club World Cup collapsed during a so-called “final meeting.” As reported by Diario AS, Vinicius even lowered his salary expectations significantly—“probably five times greater than the club’s effort to raise their initial offer”. But Los Blancos still refused to meet him halfway.

This deadlock has created the most serious doubts yet about his future. With his contract running until 2027, Madrid isn’t panicking, but the window for a lucrative sale or extension is closing. By next summer, the Spanish giant will be forced into a decision.

External pressure builds

The uncertainty has not gone unnoticed abroad. The Saudi Pro League, powered by Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence, has long considered Vinicius a marquee target. Al-Ahli is rumored to have tabled a record $411 million package—all that’s missing is the player’s approval.

European giants are circling too. Paris Saint-Germain has expressed interest, while Manchester City is also closely monitoring the situation. The message from Valdebebas, however, has been firm, Defensa Central claims: “He’s worth what his clause says… $1.1 billion.”

For Real Madrid, the situation is as delicate as it is costly. On one side, they have Mbappe—the player Perez has pursued for over half a decade, whose wages set a new benchmark. On the other hand, Vinicius—the winger who carried Madrid through their transition years and has contributed over 90 goals and 70 assists across 270 matches. The irony is clear: what the club’s president gained in Mbappe could come at the expense of Vinicius.