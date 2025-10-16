USMNT star Weston McKennie opens up on struggles at Juventus: ‘He put a lot of pressure on me’

Weston McKennie joined Juventus in 2021 after impressing at FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, initially defying expectations to secure a key midfield spot. However, his inconsistent performances led to a loan to Leeds United, where he also struggled. Upon returning to Juventus, his future seemed uncertain. This season, the USMNT star revitalized his role under Igor Tudor’s guidance, crediting a pivotal conversation with the coach who shaped his habits.

“My genetics are finally paying off… He put a lot of pressure on me and said, ‘Hey, you’re getting older and your body isn’t going to be able to recover from games like it used to. You need to lose weight, and that’s the only way you can stay on this team… I focused and worked as hard as ever. I went on a diet, I don’t eat as many snacks anymore. If I do, I eat healthy snacks and exercise more often,” Weston McKennie said, via TNT Sports.

Since Massimiliano Allegri’s departure, Juventus have struggled with stability. However, coach Igor Tudor’s arrival offers Weston McKennie a promising opportunity. Although Khepren Thuram is the team’s top midfielder, the rotation for the next slot is between Manuel Locatelli and the USMNT standout. While McKennie hasn’t secured a starting position yet, his impact is undeniable when he comes off the bench, especially as he regains his optimal fitness.

This 2025-26 season, Juventus are undergoing a clear transition in their sporting project, doubling down on young players. Although this was a risky move, they have managed to remain undefeated this season, with Weston McKennie playing a key role in the team, having missed just one game. However, his contract expires at the end of the season and his future with the team appears to be in doubt.

Weston McKennie remains a fixture in Juventus’s lineup, yet doubts linger about his long-term future with the club. Matteo Moretto reports that the 27-year-old standout has not received a contract extension offer. Further clouding his position, Juventus are allegedly eyeing a former Barcelona midfielder, whose contract concludes at the season’s end, as a potential new acquisition.

Franck Kessie has drawn interest from Juventus, with his Al Ahli contract set to expire at season’s end, allowing him to arrive as a free agent. His potential signing could impact Weston McKennie’s future at the club, as both share a similar profile as versatile, box-to-box midfielders who contribute in attack. Should the Ivorian join, the USMNT standout might lose his place, possibly prompting his exit.

Weston McKennie’s future at Juventus remains uncertain, but head coach Igor Tudor clearly values his contributions. This 2025-26 season presents a pivotal opportunity for the USMNT star to secure his place, as a standout performance could persuade Juventus to retain him amid rising interest in Kessie.