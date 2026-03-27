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Christian Pulisic in hot water as USMNT’s pre-2026 World Cup friendlies cause serious concern for Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Massimiliano Allegri (right)

The situation surrounding Christian Pulisic has taken a tense turn as Massimiliano Allegri monitors his condition closely at Milan. The American winger, already under scrutiny due to his recent dip in form, now finds himself at the center of a growing concern tied to international duty. What initially appeared to be a routine international break has evolved into a potential complication for his club.

At club level, Pulisic’s season has been marked by inconsistency. After a strong start, injuries disrupted his rhythm, and he has yet to score in 2026, raising pressure as the Rossoneri continue their push in the Scudetto race. While his recent assist against Torino offered a glimpse of recovery, questions remain about whether the 27-year-old winger can sustain his impact during the decisive stretch.

With multiple players departing for international duty, Milan faces a delicate balancing act between maintaining momentum and managing player fitness. The United States national team has scheduled high-profile friendlies, placing additional physical and mental demands on key players like Pulisic.

Behind the scenes, however, a deeper concern has emerged. The issue is not just about form or fitness. It is about the hidden toll of the international schedule, something that could significantly affect the player’s readiness upon his return to club duty.

pulisic usmnt

Christian Pulisic of the USMNT

In fact, Pulisic is expected to travel approximately 15,328 kilometers (9,524 miles) within just a few days during the international break, raising serious doubts about his ability to return fully rested and match-fit for Milan’s crucial upcoming fixtures.

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Travel strain raises alarm for Allegri

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan’s international players will collectively travel over 100,000 kilometers (62,137 miles) during the break, with Pulisic among the most affected. This extensive travel is not just a logistical detail; it is a physical challenge.

Long-haul flights, time zone changes, and limited recovery time can significantly impact performance, especially for a player already managing form and fitness issues. Allegri’s concern is rooted in past experiences, where international breaks have led to injuries within the squad.

The timing is particularly problematic. Milan faces a crucial match against Napoli immediately after the break, and any drop in Pulisic’s condition could weaken the team’s attacking options at a pivotal moment in the title race.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio 1913

International duty adds pressure ahead of World Cup

For Pulisic, the stakes extend beyond club play. The upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Portugal are not just preparation matches, but key moments in the national team’s build-up to the 2026 World Cup. Performances in these games carry significant weight, influencing selection decisions and tactical planning.

This dual responsibility places the USMNT star in a demanding position. He must balance delivering for his national team while preserving his fitness for the Italian side’s domestic ambitions. The compressed schedule leaves little room for recovery, amplifying the risk of fatigue or injury.

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