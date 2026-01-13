Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Africa Cup of Nations
Comments

Mohamed Salah achieves what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t so quickly: Egypt star reaches international milestone as AFCON sparks 2026 FIFA World Cup hype

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Carmen Mandato/Ryan Pierse/Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Africa Cup of Nations has always been a stage where legacies are tested, reshaped, and sometimes redefined. As the tournament edges toward its decisive phase, the spotlight has once again fallen on Mohamed Salah, whose influence stretches far beyond tactics and formations. With the 2026 World Cup looming on the horizon, the Egyptian captain finds himself at the intersection of team ambition and personal history—inevitably inviting comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two modern benchmarks of international greatness.

At club level, Salah remains the defining figure of Liverpool, but AFCON is where his legacy with Egypt is still waiting for its crowning moment. And as the Pharaohs advance into the semi-finals, a remarkable statistical achievement has quietly placed Salah ahead of soccer’s most iconic names—at least in one crucial measure.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has narrowed to four heavyweights: EgyptSenegalMorocco, and Nigeria. Each nation arrives with a distinct identity, a clear tactical plan, and a roster capable of deciding matches on the smallest of margins.

These four sides were already highlighted before kickoff as the most likely contenders, and their presence in the semi-finals has only reinforced that assessment. The matchups—the Pharaohs versus Senegal, and Morocco against Nigeria—promise not just spectacle, but a clash of philosophies shaped by years of continental experience.

For Egypt, this stage feels familiar yet unfinished. The Pharaohs are Africa’s most successful nation, but their last continental triumph came in 2010—before Salah had even made his senior international debut.

Advertisement

The moment the hidden milestone emerges

Amid the tactical battles and title projections, an extraordinary personal landmark has come into focus—one that reframes Salah’s international career entirely. Mohamed Salah has now reached 100 international goal contributions for Egypt, combining goals and assists—faster than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Liverpool forward achieved the feat during AFCON, scoring in a dramatic quarter-final victory over the Ivory Coast. His international record now stands at 65 goals and 35 assists in 111 appearances, a level of productivity matched in fewer games only by Pelé and Neymar.

For context, Messi required 122 matches, while Ronaldo needed 136 appearances to reach the same benchmark. This is not merely a statistical curiosity. It is a reflection of sustained influence across more than a decade of international soccer, often in tournaments defined by physical intensity and tactical pragmatism.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers worst losing streak for the second time in career: Has Lionel Messi ever lost three consecutive games so far?

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers worst losing streak for the second time in career: Has Lionel Messi ever lost three consecutive games so far?

Yet when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are part of the conversation, even a short run of results can feel historically loaded.

Cristiano Ronaldo could see 2026 cement his Saudi Pro League dynasty: Al-Nassr hero joins club’s Hall of Fame after matching all-time record

Cristiano Ronaldo could see 2026 cement his Saudi Pro League dynasty: Al-Nassr hero joins club’s Hall of Fame after matching all-time record

Even amid a turbulent start to the year for Cristiano Ronaldo, the spotlight once again found him, not only because of what was at stake in the title race, but because history was quietly waiting to be nudged forward.

Bruno Fernandes may get a new teammate: Manchester United reportedly chase a star from Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League

Bruno Fernandes may get a new teammate: Manchester United reportedly chase a star from Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League

Although Manchester United appear to be in the midst of a crisis, Bruno Fernandes could soon have a new teammate. The Red Devils are reportedly considering a move for a star from Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League in the coming weeks.

USMNT star Timothy Weah speaks out on 2026 World Cup ticket cost controversy

USMNT star Timothy Weah speaks out on 2026 World Cup ticket cost controversy

After the controversy over the high prices, USMNT star Timothy Weah turned into one of the first public voices to speak out over the 2026 World Cup tickets.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo