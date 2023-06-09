Our Saudi Arabia National Team TV schedule has all the viewing info so you can catch every Al-Akhdhar game.

Also known as the “Green Falcons,” Saudi Arabia are one of the more successful sides out of Asia – winning the AFC Asian Cup three times and appearing in the finals a record six times. They’ve qualified for the World Cup finals on six occasions – all since 1994. They are one of a small handful of Asian nations – and the only one from the Middle East region – to reach the round of 16 at the tournament.

Saudi Arabia National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: January 18, 1957 (Draw vs. Lebanon in Beirut)

Manager: Hervé Renard

Best World Cup finish: Round of 16 (1994)

Best AFC Asian Cup Finish: Winners (1984, 1988, 1996)

Where can I watch the Saudi Arabia match?

A fair amount of Saudi Arabia games run through Paramount+. CBS’s paid-streaming service is the carrier for the AFC Asian Cup as well as Asian World Cup Qualifiers.

The World Cup is available in the United States on FOX’s family of channels. This is either the FOX linear channel (available over the air in most markets) or FS1, depending on the specific game. Spanish coverage is on Telemundo (and streaming in Spanish via Peacock). Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Vidgo and Sling are streaming platforms that carry FOX, FS1 and/or Telemundo.

Something else to keep in mind is that any friendlies can appear on any channel that bids high enough to broadcast them. In Saudi Arabia’s case, and for viewers in the US, this usually only applies if they happen to matchup vs the United States or another high-profile side.

Recommended viewing option:

Lineup

Like other nations in the middle east, most of Saudi Arabia’s players play domestically. However, the fact that the most recent call-up for the Saudi Arabian squad had 13 call-ups from one squad, Al-Hilal, says a lot. Of course, it helps that Al-Hilal won the 2019 and 2021 Asian Champions League. Clearly, the club, and its players, has success up its sleeve.

Among the names to keep an eye out for come the World Cup are Fahad Al-Muwallad and Salman Al-Faraj. The midfield pair have over 140 caps between the two of them. On top of that, their combined goal output is an impressive 25.

Another place to find goals is from 22-year-old Firas Al-Buraikan. At his young age, 24 appearances is decent on its own. However, he has six goals in those games. That ratio could pan out well at the World Cup with Saudi Arabia in a tough group with Argentina, Poland and Mexico.

