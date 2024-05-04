Important performances on Thursday catapulted Italy to second place in the UEFA club coefficient table for the current season.

Strong runs in the different European tournaments has seen the nation climb the rankings that determine the number of entrants each nation gets in future tournaments.

Italian soccer reached a turning point this week when Atalanta and Fiorentina played in the semi-finals of two competitions.

Firstly, the Bergamo side and Marseille played to a 1-1 draw in the Europa League semi-finals. Then, Fiorentina won 3-2 at home against Club Brugge in the Conference League semi-finals.

Rise of Serie A and fall of La Liga

Additionally, this turn of events marks a watershed moment in Spanish soccer’s history. For the first time in this century, La Liga is not ranked among the top two leagues in the UEFA rankings. The last time that happened was back in 1998.

The current UEFA coefficient rankings The current UEFA coefficient rankings

At the moment, the Premier League has 104.303 points, which is much more than second-place Serie A (89.141 points), and third-place La Liga (88.864 points). Next in line is the Bundesliga at number four, Ligue 1 at number five, Eredivise in sixth, and Portugal at number seven, with 56.316 points, lower down the standings.

Among this season’s European tournaments, Italy’s remarkable performance in the semi-finals deserves a special highlight. The likes of Roma, Atalanta, and Fiorentina are all in the mix for the Europa League. Real Madrid, representing Spain in the Champions League, is the only team still in the hunt for a final spot.

Achieving success in continental events is an ever-changing process, and this reorganization of the UEFA club rankings exemplifies that. Reestablishing Spain’s position as one of Europe’s top soccer nations will be no easy feat, especially in light of Italy’s growing influence throughout the continent.

Serie A overall winners

After a close competition and as a result of England and France not making the cut, Germany and Italy will each have five spots in next year’s Champions League.

The Champions League spot distribution was finalized this week after Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 semi-final victory against Paris Saint-Germain. After last month’s Serie A, Italy has already secured the first additional slot.

Due to their strong showings in Europe this season, the two leagues have been granted an additional spot. This is all a part of the overhaul, as next season’s tournament will have 36 teams instead of 24.

European teams’ performances in the Europa League, Champions League, and Europa Conference League determine their UEFA coefficient rankings.

It doesn’t matter if Aston Villa beat Olympiakos in the Europa Conference League semi-finals and then win the trophy; England still fall short, leaving the Premier League with four spots as normal.

It is also possible that Germany and Italy will each have six delegates. Assuming Dortmund win the Champions League but falls short of a Bundesliga top-four finish, and Atalanta or Roma win the Europa League, that scenario would play out.

Each tournament’s victor advances to the Champions League the following year.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Panthermedia