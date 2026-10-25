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Udinese vs AC Milan: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Serie A match

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Udinese vs AC Milan
© Getty ImagesUdinese vs AC Milan
Udinese host AC Milan in a matchup pairing a team in freefall against a side that has found its scoring touch.
Udinese come into this one on a three-game losing skid, falling 0-3 to Lecce on October 18 after a 1-2 defeat to Torino the week before. Before that stretch they were beaten 0-1 by Cagliari on September 19, leaving them without a win across their last three outings. Three points here would do plenty to stop the bleeding and settle nerves around Kosta Runjaic’s group.
AC Milan arrive in better shape, having beaten Atalanta 3-2 on October 18 after a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on October 11. Those results followed a 3-0 win over Lecce back on September 20, giving Milan two wins and a draw in their last three. A positive result in Udine would keep Milan’s momentum going as they push for points in the standings.
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Udinese projected lineup

Runjaic sets Udinese up in a 3-4-2-1, with Maduka Okoye behind a back three of Matteo Palma, Nicolo Bertola and Enzo Ebosse. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Mergim Vojvoda provide the width as wingbacks, while Jesper Karlstrom and Jakub Piotrowski anchor the midfield. Giorgi Chakvetadze and Hassane Kamara sit just behind lone striker Keinan Davis, and with no absences listed, Runjaic has his full group available to try to end the losing run.
Udinese projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Maduka Okoye, Matteo Palma, Nicolo Bertola, Enzo Ebosse, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Mergim Vojvoda, Jesper Karlstrom, Jakub Piotrowski, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Hassane Kamara, Keinan Davis. Coach: Kosta Runjaic.

AC Milan projected lineup

Ruben Amorim mirrors the setup with a 3-4-2-1 for AC Milan, starting Mike Maignan in goal behind Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter and Strahinja Pavlovic. Filippo Terracciano and Alphadjo Cisse operate as wingbacks, with Yunus Musah and Luka Modric controlling the center of the park. Christian Pulisic and Pervis Estupinan are tasked with supporting Goncalo Ramos up top, and Milan have no absences to work around as they look to build on their recent form.
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AC Milan projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Filippo Terracciano, Alphadjo Cisse, Yunus Musah, Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, Pervis Estupinan, Goncalo Ramos. Coach: Ruben Amorim.
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