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Is Lionel Messi attending the 2026 Ballon d’Or gala today?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi at the 67th Ballon d'Or ceremony
© Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesLionel Messi at the 67th Ballon d'Or ceremony

Today, the soccer world will find out who takes home the sport’s ultimate individual honor as the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner is revealed in London. Beyond the fierce debate over who will lift the golden trophy, the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether eight-time winner Lionel Messi will attend the ceremony.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Messi is unlikely to be present at the London Palladium. While initial rumors suggested he might attend to present one of the evening’s major honors, his presence has not been officially confirmed, and the grueling transatlantic flight from Miami to London makes an in-person appearance today improbable.

“Lionel Messi will not be presenting a trophy to any of the winners at the Ballon d’Or, as he has not been invited to do so,” the soccer insider wrote on X about Messi’s possible attendance.

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Is Lionel Messi nominated for the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

Yes, Lionel Messi features on the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or—a stark contrast to longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who was omitted from the nominations after voters concluded his calendar year was not strong enough to warrant a spot among the finalists.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

The shortlist features the game’s brightest modern stars. While Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona stand as the definitive frontrunners following their decisive domestic and international campaigns, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and other continental standouts have also garnered strong support among the voting panel.

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Inter Miami congratulate Lionel Messi after receiving Princess of Asturias Award for Sports

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Inter Miami congratulate Lionel Messi after receiving Princess of Asturias Award for Sports

  1. Lionel Messi – Argentina | Inter Miami
  2. Kylian Mbappé – France | Real Madrid
  3. Lamine Yamal – Spain | FC Barcelona
  4. Harry Kane – England | Bayern Munich
  5. Jude Bellingham – England | Real Madrid
  6. Rodri – Spain | FC Barcelona
  7. Erling Haaland – Norway | Manchester City
  8. Vinícius Júnior – Brazil | Real Madrid
  9. Lautaro Martínez – Argentina | Inter Milan
  10. Michael Olise – France | Bayern Munich
  11. Vitinha – Portugal | Paris Saint-Germain
  12. William Saliba – France | Arsenal
  13. Declan Rice – England | Arsenal
  14. Ousmane Dembélé – France | Paris Saint-Germain
  15. Pau Cubarsí – Spain | FC Barcelona
  16. Bruno Fernandes – Portugal | Manchester United
  17. Luis Díaz – Colombia | Liverpool
  18. Achraf Hakimi – Morocco | Paris Saint-Germain
  19. Gabriel Magalhães – Brazil | Arsenal
  20. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Georgia | Paris Saint-Germain
  21. Fabián Ruiz – Spain | Paris Saint-Germain
  22. Marc Cucurella – Spain | Real Madrid
  23. Marquinhos – Brazil | Paris Saint-Germain
  24. João Neves – Portugal | Paris Saint-Germain
  25. Dayot Upamecano – France | Bayern Munich
  26. Ferran Torres – Spain | Paris Saint-Germain
  27. Nuno Mendes – Portugal | Paris Saint-Germain
  28. Willian Pacho – Ecuador | Paris Saint-Germain
  29. Sadio Mané – Senegal | Al-Nassr
  30. Julián Quiñones – Mexico | Al-Qadsiah

What would happen if Lionel Messi wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

If Messi were to claim the 2026 Ballon d’Or in absentia, protocol dictates that the trophy would likely be accepted on his behalf by an event host or club representative, followed by a pre-recorded video acceptance speech thanking the global panel of journalists for their votes.

Lifting the award would mark an unprecedented ninth Ballon d’Or in Messi’s legendary career, adding to his historic triumphs in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and most recently in 2023 following Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar.

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