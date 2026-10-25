Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE updates: Start time, how to watch, and lineups of 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10

Another edition of El Clasico arrives on Matchday 10 of the 2026–27 La Liga season. Follow along for live updates from this high-stakes showdown between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Spotify Camp Nou plays host to this historic clash between Spanish football’s two premier rivals. Barcelona enter the fixture looking to rebound from a grueling Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but a spotless 9–0–0 domestic record cements them as the favorites on home turf.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have endured an uneven start to their domestic title defense, currently trailing the league leaders by six points. However, Jose Mourinho’s squad arrive energized by a dominant 4–1 midweek Champions League triumph over RB Leipzig, providing the spark and momentum needed to mount a serious challenge in hostile territory.