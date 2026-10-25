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Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE updates: Start time, how to watch, and lineups of 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Another edition of El Clasico arrives on Matchday 10 of the 2026–27 La Liga season. Follow along for live updates from this high-stakes showdown between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Spotify Camp Nou plays host to this historic clash between Spanish football’s two premier rivals. Barcelona enter the fixture looking to rebound from a grueling Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but a spotless 9–0–0 domestic record cements them as the favorites on home turf.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have endured an uneven start to their domestic title defense, currently trailing the league leaders by six points. However, Jose Mourinho’s squad arrive energized by a dominant 4–1 midweek Champions League triumph over RB Leipzig, providing the spark and momentum needed to mount a serious challenge in hostile territory.

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Both teams head back to their locker rooms

Barcelona and Real Madrid have headed back to the locker rooms to make their final preparations ahead of kickoff in this latest edition of El Clasico.

Expected attendance for El Clasico

A capacity crowd is set to pack the house for tonight’s El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with attendance hitting the venue’s current operating ceiling of roughly 62,650.

Both teams are warming up at Spotify Nou Camp

Players from Barcelona and Real Madrid are out on the pitch warming up ahead of El Clasico, as a packed crowd begins to fill the stands at Spotify Camp Nou.

Key absences for Barcelona

Barcelona enters today’s El Clasico down two crucial pieces, as Dani Olmo (injured in their last Champions League clash against PSG) and Jules Kounde (ankle) have both been ruled out.

Key absences for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be shorthanded for Sunday's showdown against Barcelona, missing both Vinicius Jr., who was sent off in last week's match against Villarreal, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was ruled out just hours before kickoff due to a severe viral infection.

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Barcelona lineup

Barcelona's starting XI: Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon

Real Madrid lineup

Real Madrid's starting XI: Andriy Lunin; Federico Valverde, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella; Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham; Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappe

H2H Barcelona vs Real Madrid in LaLiga

Across 192 official La Liga meetings between the two rivals, the head-to-head record remains remarkably tight, with Real Madrid slightly ahead at 80 victories to Barcelona’s 77, alongside 35 draws.

Start time and how to watch

Barcelona vs Real Madrid will get underway at 4:00 PM ET (PT: 1:00 PM)

Watch El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid live in the USA on TV channels: ABC, ESPN Deportes; and live stream: Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+.

Barcelona and Real Madrid clash in LaLiga

Welcome to our live blog of El Clasico!

Barcelona face Real Madrid at Spotify Nou Camp, with both sides looking to secure a positive result.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Barcelona and Real Madrid play in another edition of El Clasico.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10?

Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10?

Real Madrid won't have Thibaut Courtois in the net for Sunday's El Clasico at Spotify Camp Nou in what is a key abscense for Los Blancos in a crucial game.

Why is Vinicius Junior not playing for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10?

Why is Vinicius Junior not playing for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10?

Real Madrid will be without Vinicius Junior for Sunday's El Clasico at Spotify Camp Nou, with the Brazilian sidelined on Matchday 10 of the La Liga campaign.

Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10

Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10

Take a look at the projected lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the 2026-27 LaLiga and if Raphinha is playing today for the Blaugranas.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for the 2026-27 LaLiga on US television and via legal streaming.

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