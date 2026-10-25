Why is Vinicius Junior not playing for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10?

Matchday 10 of the 2026–27 La Liga season delivers the first El Clasico of the campaign between Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Vinicius Junior will not feature in Los Blancos’ squad for this crucial clash against their arch-rivals.

On Matchday 8, Vinicius was sent off during Real Madrid’s 1–0 win over Villarreal. The Brazilian winger pulled Nathan Saliba’s hair during a counter-attack that initially culminated in a goal of his own; however, a VAR review identified the violent conduct, prompting the referee to disallow the strike and show him a straight red card.

An initial one-match suspension was widely expected for the forward. However, the Spanish Disciplinary Committee determined that his subsequent protests toward the officiating crew were excessively aggressive, extending the sanction to four matches and ruling him out of the trip to Catalonia.

Who will replace Vinicius Junior against Barcelona?

Real Madrid retain ample attacking depth to compensate for Vinicius Junior’s absence. For the clash at Spotify Camp Nou, Yan Diomande will occupy the left flank of the frontline.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (2026)

In their previous La Liga fixture against Sevilla, manager Jose Mourinho deployed Endrick, Kylian Mbappe, and Yan Diomande as the starting attacking trident, securing a commanding 4–1 victory. Mbappe led the line with a brace, Diomande added a clinical solo effort, and Arda Guler scored from an advanced midfield role to cap an electric performance.

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see also Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026-27 LaLiga season Matchday 10

While Mourinho has publicly maintained that Vinicius will reclaim his starting spot once his suspension concludes, the convincing displays of Endrick and Diomande have generated debate regarding the Brazilian’s automatic inclusion. Tactical cohesion between Vinicius and Mbappe has been an ongoing focal point in recent seasons, and in the winger’s absence, the Frenchman has produced some of his most fluid, dominant performances of the campaign.