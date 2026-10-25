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Is Raphinha playing today? Projected lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10

World Soccer Talk

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Raphinha of Barcelona
© Francisco Macia/Getty ImagesRaphinha of Barcelona
Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the 2026-27 LaLiga. Here are the projected lineups, with Raphinha expected to play today as starter after recovering from his injury.
Barcelona come in off a win against Betis (5-2). Before that, they beat Getafe 3-0. They arrive on a winning run and will try to extend it here.
In their most recent outing, Real Madrid beat Sevilla 4-1. That followed a win against Villarreal (1-0). They have won 2 of their last 3 and want more of the same here.
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Barcelona projected lineup

Barcelona line up in a 4-2-3-1. Andreas Christensen is unavailable. The Blaugranas seek a key victory at home to secure a nine point lead over Real Madrid.
Barcelona projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Joan García, Xavi Espart Font, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Rodri, Fermín López, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Hansi Flick.

Real Madrid projected lineup

Real Madrid line up in a 4-2-3-1. Ferland Mendy is unavailable. Los Blancos seek a tough win on the road in order to not let Barcelona and Atletico Madrid get too separated from them in the standings and maintain the title hope very much alive.
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Real Madrid projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Andriy Lunin, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappé, Yan Diomande. Coach: José Mourinho.
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