Harry Kane wins first Ballon d’Or at 33: How old were Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo when they won theirs?

Harry Kane claimed his maiden Ballon d’Or at 33 years and 90 days old on Monday night, making him roughly a full decade older than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were when they captured their first golden balls.

The English marksman defied the odds to edge out generational stars Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, who had entered the London Palladium as the prohibitive frontrunners following Sunday’s dramatic El Clasico. Kane’s triumph serves as the ultimate crowning achievement for a player whose relentless individual brilliance finally converged with world soccer’s top individual prize.

In sharp contrast to Kane’s veteran coronation, the icons of the preceding generation conquered the summit in their early twenties. Messi captured his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 at just 22 years old, while Ronaldo first hoisted the golden sphere in 2008 at 23 following Manchester United’s Champions League triumph.

Is Harry Kane the oldest player to win the Ballon d’Or?

While Kane’s victory at 33 represents a remarkable showcase of longevity, he is far from the oldest recipient in the competition’s history. That distinction belongs to inaugural winner Sir Stanley Matthews, who claimed the very first Ballon d’Or presented by France Football in 1956 at an astonishing 41 years and 10 months old.

Harry Kane of England.

In fact, Kane does not crack the top three oldest winners overall. Matthews comfortably leads the all-time ranking, followed by Lionel Messi, who secured his eighth trophy in 2023 at 36 years old, and Karim Benzema, who earned his coronation in 2022 at 34 years and 10 months.

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see also Why was Cristiano Ronaldo omitted from the 2026 Ballon d’Or 30-man shortlist?

Anchored by an astonishing 73-goal campaign across all competitions for Bayern Munich and England, Kane presented an indisputable case to global voters. His victory also ends a quarter-century drought for his home country, making him the first English player to lift the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

A double triumph at the 2026 Ballon d’Or gala

The Ballon d’Or was not the only piece of silverware Kane carried away from the London Palladium. Prior to lifting the evening’s top honor, the Bayern striker took the stage to receive the Gerd Muller Trophy as the season’s top male striker, rewarded for his lethal 73-goal tally across domestic and continental fixtures.

While Kane swept both top honors on the men’s side, Mexican veteran forward Charlyn Corral claimed the women’s top striker award following an electric scoring run of her own. However, Corral could not complete an identical sweep, as the 2026 Ballon d’Or Féminin was awarded to Spanish midfield star Alexia Putellas, who secured the women’s golden ball for the third time in her legendary career.

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