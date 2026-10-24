Christian Pulisic’s Milan status emerges ahead of Udinese test in Serie A with three new key players missing

Milan is on a massive mission to shake off its European hangover and fiercely defend its unbeaten Serie A streak against Udinese. As Ruben Amorim leads his battered squad toward a daunting clash, a severe selection crisis threatens their ambitions. With three vital warriors fallen and the ranks severely depleted, complete mystery shrouds the tactical fate of Christian Pulisic.

Milan travels to the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday, October 25, hoping to respond after a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Bournemouth. Its opponent is also under pressure, having suffered five consecutive league defeats and fallen towards the relegation zone.

The Rossoneri’s European setback followed a difficult evening in England, where an early red card for goalkeeper Mike Maignan contributed to the 3-0 loss. The result interrupted the Rossoneri’s momentum, although their domestic campaign has been considerably more encouraging under Amorim.

Milan have collected 15 points from their opening seven Serie A matches, recording four wins and three draws without losing. A victory against Udinese would strengthen their position among the leading sides and provide a timely boost before a demanding run of fixtures.

The visitors can also draw confidence from their recent away record, having lost only three league matches on the road since the beginning of last season. However, three consecutive Serie A away draws show that the San Siro outfit must find a way to turn solid performances into victories.

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Three major absences complicate Amorim’s plans

Milan has confirmed that Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira will miss the trip to Udinese because of physical problems. Gila is dealing with inflammation in his left ankle following overload, while Rabiot has fatigue in his right calf and Moreira has a similar issue affecting his left hamstring.

Their absence adds to an already stretched squad, with Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers and Samuel Chukwueze also unavailable. The growing list of injuries leaves Amorim with fewer options as the team prepares for a busy schedule that includes a midweek meeting with Bologna and the upcoming derby against Inter.

Goncalo Ramos, Christian Pulisic and Diego Moreira of AC Milan

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There is some positive news regarding Gonçalo Ramos, who has returned to training after dealing with a calf problem. The Portuguese striker is expected to lead the attack, giving Milan a familiar focal point despite the disruption elsewhere in the squad.

Will Pulisic start against Udinese?

Despite the selection problems, Pulisic is expected to return to Milan’s starting lineup, providing an important attacking option as the club looks to rediscover its rhythm. The American is projected to operate alongside Ramos and Omari Hutchinson in a front three, with the lineup offering a blend of movement, creativity and finishing ability.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan scores

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According to MilanNews and Sky Italia, Amorim could use a 4-3-3 formation, with Pulisic occupying a position on the left side of the attack. The expected starting XI is Maignan in goal; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlović and Bartesaghi in defence; Musah, Modric and Loftus-Cheek in midfield; and Hutchinson, Ramos and Pulisic up front.

Pulisic’s inclusion would give Amorim another established attacking presence as Milan looks to respond after its European disappointment. With Rabiot and Moreira unavailable, the forward line could carry additional responsibility for creating chances and securing the three points.