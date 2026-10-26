Why was Cristiano Ronaldo omitted from the 2026 Ballon d’Or 30-man shortlist?

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a storied career spanning more than two decades. However, the Portuguese icon has now been omitted from the 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist in a decision that has taken many soccer supporters by surprise.

Ronaldo failed to make the 30-man cut after the voting panel determined his campaign was not sufficiently dominant to rank among the world’s elite over the qualifying period. While he enjoyed a prolific individual season with Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League continues to face skepticism from global voters regarding its relative competitiveness.

By contrast, Julian Quinones of Mexico did earn a nomination while playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al Qadsiah, having finished the domestic campaign as the league’s top scorer. Quinones also anchored Mexico’s attack during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, finishing as his nation’s top marksman and leading El Tri on a historic knockout-stage run on home soil.

When was Cristiano Ronaldo’s last Ballon d’Or nomination?

Ronaldo was last nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2022. He finished 20th in the global voting that year, an edition that saw former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema capture the first and only Ballon d’Or of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January 2023. While his scoring output for the Saudi side has remained remarkably consistent, his inability to deliver major silverware at club level alongside more subdued tournament showings with the Portugal national team have seen him omitted from the shortlist in four consecutive editions: 2023, 2024, 2025, and now 2026.

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Since falling out of contention for the shortlist, Ronaldo has publicly dismissed the significance of individual accolades. The veteran striker has noted on several occasions that subjective voting bodies—composed of journalists and media figures whom he feels harbor personal biases—undermine the true sporting credibility of the award.

How many Ballons d’Or has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed five Ballon d’Or awards across his illustrious career. He holds the all-time record for career nominations with 18, with his most recent triumph arriving in 2017.

Ronaldo lifted the coveted trophy in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. Now in the twilight of his playing days, the forward has shifted his ambitions away from gala podiums and onto the pitch, channeling his full focus toward surpassing the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 career goals before hanging up his boots.

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