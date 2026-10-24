Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

How to watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina
© AlamyInter Milan vs Fiorentina
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Milan vs Fiorentina
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Milan host Fiorentina on Sunday, October 25 in Serie A play. The hosts enter on a high note after beating Bologna 3-1 on October 17, a result that followed a 3-0 win over Parma on October 10. Before that stretch, Inter Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by Roma on September 19. With back-to-back wins now in hand, they carry real momentum into this matchup.
Add as a preferredsource on Google
Fiorentina have struggled to find their footing in recent weeks. A 1-3 loss to Como 1907 on October 18 came right after a 1-2 defeat to Genoa on October 10, and before those setbacks they managed just a 1-1 draw with Napoli on September 20. Two straight losses have left them searching for answers. This trip to Milan gives them a chance to stop the slide against a team playing with confidence.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina record

Inter Milan hold the edge in this series, winning 3 of the last 5 meetings with Fiorentina, who have 1 win and 1 draw in that span. The most recent meeting came on March 22, when Fiorentina drew 1-1 with Inter Milan on their own ground. Inter Milan won the previous encounter 3-0 at home on October 29, 2025, and also won 2-1 at home on February 10, 2025. Fiorentina’s lone win in this stretch came on December 1, 2024, a 3-0 result at home, while Inter Milan took a 1-0 road win on January 28, 2024.
Match Score Date Competition
Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan 1-1 March 22, 2026 Serie A 25/26
Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina 3-0 October 29, 2025 Serie A 25/26
Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina 2-1 February 10, 2025 Serie A 2024-25
Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan 3-0 December 1, 2024 Serie A 2024-25
Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan 0-1 January 28, 2024 Serie A 2023-24
Advertisement

2026-27 Serie A standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Inter Milan 7 +12 19
2 Lazio 7 +10 19
3 Roma 7 +13 17
4 AC Milan 7 +7 15
5 Como 1907 7 +5 14
6 Frosinone 7 +4 13
7 Torino 8 +2 13
8 Cagliari 7 -1 13
9 Juventus 7 +1 11
10 Napoli 7 +3 10
11 Atalanta 7 -1 9
12 Lecce 7 -3 9
13 Sassuolo 7 -2 8
14 Monza 8 -3 7
15 Bologna 7 -4 5
16 Udinese 7 -7 4
17 Genoa 7 -8 4
18 Fiorentina 7 -9 4
19 Parma 7 -9 4
20 Venezia FC 7 -10 3

All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Como 1907 vs. Sassuolo Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 AM
Cagliari vs. Bologna Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 AM
Napoli vs. Roma Saturday, October 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Lazio vs. Parma Saturday, October 24, 2026 2:45 PM
Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina Sunday, October 25, 2026 7:30 AM
Genoa vs. Venezia FC Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM
Atalanta vs. Frosinone Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM
Lecce vs. Juventus Sunday, October 25, 2026 1:00 PM
Udinese vs. AC Milan Sunday, October 25, 2026 3:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Advertisement

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Summary

  • Inter Milan will face Fiorentina on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Inter Milan vs Fiorentina game in the United States.
  • Inter Milan lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Inter Milan vs Club Brugge match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Inter Milan vs Club Brugge match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Milan vs Club Brugge for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League on US television and via legal streaming.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan at 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan at 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid open their Champions League campaign against Inter Milan, where Kylian Mbappe will lead his team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristian Chivu addresses Lautaro Martinez’s Barcelona rumors: ‘I think he will stay here for a very long time’

Cristian Chivu addresses Lautaro Martinez’s Barcelona rumors: ‘I think he will stay here for a very long time’

Inter Milan coach Cristian Chivu addressed Lautaro Martinez's future amid the rumors linking him to Barcelona.

Tottenham reportedly reach agreement to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan amid Barcelona rumors

Tottenham reportedly reach agreement to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan amid Barcelona rumors

According to reports, Tottenham have agreed to sell Cristian Romero to Inter Milan, amid rumors linking him to Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo