How to watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

|WHO
|Inter Milan vs Fiorentina
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Inter Milan vs Fiorentina record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan
|1-1
|March 22, 2026
|Serie A 25/26
|Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina
|3-0
|October 29, 2025
|Serie A 25/26
|Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina
|2-1
|February 10, 2025
|Serie A 2024-25
|Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan
|3-0
|December 1, 2024
|Serie A 2024-25
|Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan
|0-1
|January 28, 2024
|Serie A 2023-24
2026-27 Serie A standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inter Milan
|7
|+12
|19
|2
|Lazio
|7
|+10
|19
|3
|Roma
|7
|+13
|17
|4
|AC Milan
|7
|+7
|15
|5
|Como 1907
|7
|+5
|14
|6
|Frosinone
|7
|+4
|13
|7
|Torino
|8
|+2
|13
|8
|Cagliari
|7
|-1
|13
|9
|Juventus
|7
|+1
|11
|10
|Napoli
|7
|+3
|10
|11
|Atalanta
|7
|-1
|9
|12
|Lecce
|7
|-3
|9
|13
|Sassuolo
|7
|-2
|8
|14
|Monza
|8
|-3
|7
|15
|Bologna
|7
|-4
|5
|16
|Udinese
|7
|-7
|4
|17
|Genoa
|7
|-8
|4
|18
|Fiorentina
|7
|-9
|4
|19
|Parma
|7
|-9
|4
|20
|Venezia FC
|7
|-10
|3
All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Como 1907 vs. Sassuolo
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Cagliari vs. Bologna
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Napoli vs. Roma
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Lazio vs. Parma
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Genoa vs. Venezia FC
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Atalanta vs. Frosinone
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Lecce vs. Juventus
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|1:00 PM
|Udinese vs. AC Milan
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|3:45 PM
Details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Inter Milan will face Fiorentina on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
- Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Inter Milan vs Fiorentina game in the United States.
- Inter Milan lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.