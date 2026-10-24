How to watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Milan vs Fiorentina WHAT Serie A WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Milan host Fiorentina on Sunday, October 25 in Serie A play. The hosts enter on a high note after beating Bologna 3-1 on October 17, a result that followed a 3-0 win over Parma on October 10. Before that stretch, Inter Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by Roma on September 19. With back-to-back wins now in hand, they carry real momentum into this matchup.

Fiorentina have struggled to find their footing in recent weeks. A 1-3 loss to Como 1907 on October 18 came right after a 1-2 defeat to Genoa on October 10, and before those setbacks they managed just a 1-1 draw with Napoli on September 20. Two straight losses have left them searching for answers. This trip to Milan gives them a chance to stop the slide against a team playing with confidence.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina record

Inter Milan hold the edge in this series, winning 3 of the last 5 meetings with Fiorentina, who have 1 win and 1 draw in that span. The most recent meeting came on March 22, when Fiorentina drew 1-1 with Inter Milan on their own ground. Inter Milan won the previous encounter 3-0 at home on October 29, 2025, and also won 2-1 at home on February 10, 2025. Fiorentina’s lone win in this stretch came on December 1, 2024, a 3-0 result at home, while Inter Milan took a 1-0 road win on January 28, 2024.

Match Score Date Competition Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan 1-1 March 22, 2026 Serie A 25/26 Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina 3-0 October 29, 2025 Serie A 25/26 Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina 2-1 February 10, 2025 Serie A 2024-25 Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan 3-0 December 1, 2024 Serie A 2024-25 Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan 0-1 January 28, 2024 Serie A 2023-24

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2026-27 Serie A standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Inter Milan 7 +12 19 2 Lazio 7 +10 19 3 Roma 7 +13 17 4 AC Milan 7 +7 15 5 Como 1907 7 +5 14 6 Frosinone 7 +4 13 7 Torino 8 +2 13 8 Cagliari 7 -1 13 9 Juventus 7 +1 11 10 Napoli 7 +3 10 11 Atalanta 7 -1 9 12 Lecce 7 -3 9 13 Sassuolo 7 -2 8 14 Monza 8 -3 7 15 Bologna 7 -4 5 16 Udinese 7 -7 4 17 Genoa 7 -8 4 18 Fiorentina 7 -9 4 19 Parma 7 -9 4 20 Venezia FC 7 -10 3

All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET) Como 1907 vs. Sassuolo Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 AM Cagliari vs. Bologna Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 AM Napoli vs. Roma Saturday, October 24, 2026 12:00 PM Lazio vs. Parma Saturday, October 24, 2026 2:45 PM Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina Sunday, October 25, 2026 7:30 AM Genoa vs. Venezia FC Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Atalanta vs. Frosinone Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Lecce vs. Juventus Sunday, October 25, 2026 1:00 PM Udinese vs. AC Milan Sunday, October 25, 2026 3:45 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Inter Milan vs Fiorentina and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary