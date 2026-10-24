Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve the unthinkable in Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr closes in on 100-game scoring streak record: When could history be made?

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history with Al-Nassr, as the Saudi Pro League side approaches a milestone that could further cement its place in soccer folklore. Following another impressive victory, the Portuguese superstar and his teammates have extended an extraordinary run that has survived multiple seasons, different opponents, and the relentless pressure of competing at the highest level.

Al-Nassr’s latest result has brought the club closer to another landmark in its remarkable goalscoring journey. With Ronaldo still playing a central role in the attack, the question now is how much further the Riyadh side can push a record that has already surpassed some of soccer’s most enduring achievements.

The reigning Saudi champion continued its impressive campaign with a 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly on October 23, 2026, extending its streak to 97 consecutive Saudi Pro League matches with at least one goal. Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring, Ronaldo added a second with a powerful header, and Angelo Gabriel secured the victory after Theo Bongonda had briefly reduced the deficit.

Ronaldo’s contribution carried significance beyond the three points, as the veteran forward continues to deliver goals at 41. His latest strike also brought his reported career tally to 982 goals for club and country, leaving him increasingly close to the widely discussed 1,000-goal milestone.

However, the club’s extraordinary scoring sequence reflects a collective achievement rather than the work of one player alone. Al-Nassr has consistently found ways to score across different competitions within the league, maintaining its momentum through changing circumstances and challenging fixtures.

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How Al-Nassr broke record that stood for decades

The streak began on December 8, 2023, when Al-Nassr responded to a 3-0 defeat against Al-Hilal by beating Al-Riyadh 4-1. From that match onwards, the club has scored in every Saudi Pro League fixture included in the sequence, as confirmed by official league metrics.

Its achievement eventually surpassed Al-Hilal’s previous league record of approximately 88 consecutive scoring matches. Al-Nassr then moved beyond a historic benchmark associated with Argentine giant River Plate, whose run of 93 consecutive domestic league matches dated back to the 1930s.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

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Al-Nassr reached 94 consecutive scoring matches in September 2026, breaking the long-standing mark according to contemporary reports. Its subsequent results have extended that record further, with the victory over Al-Faisaly taking the total to 97 consecutive league games with at least one goal.

The remarkable aspect of the run is its consistency, even when Al-Nassr has struggled to win. Draws and difficult away fixtures have not stopped the club from finding the net, allowing the sequence to continue across multiple seasons.

When could Al-Nassr reach 100 consecutive scoring games?

With the record now standing at 97 matches, Al-Nassr needs to score in three more consecutive Saudi Pro League games to reach the 100-match milestone. Every fixture between now and that target represents another opportunity to extend a streak that has already made soccer history.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

According to the reported fixture projection, Al-Nassr’s 100th consecutive scoring game could come against Al-Qadsiah on November 20, 2026, provided the club scores in each of its intervening league matches. That date remains a projection rather than a guaranteed record-breaking occasion, since the streak must continue uninterrupted.

Reaching a century would provide another extraordinary landmark for the Saudi club. Few teams have maintained such consistency over an extended period, and Al-Nassr’s run has already established a benchmark that future sides will find difficult to match.

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