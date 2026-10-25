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Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

World Soccer Talk

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Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth)
© AlamyJustin Kluivert (Bournemouth)
Manchester United and Bournemouth meet in the 2026-27 Premier League. Here are the projected lineups.
Manchester United come in off a draw against Leeds (1-1). Before that, they drew with Tottenham 1-1. They are still looking for a win in their last 3 games.
In their most recent outing, Bournemouth beat Sunderland 2-0. That followed a loss against Chelsea (1-5). They have won 1 of their last 3 and want more of the same here.
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Manchester United projected lineup

Manchester United line up in a 4-2-3-1. Tom Heaton is unavailable.
Manchester United projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes. Coach: Michael Carrick.

Bournemouth projected lineup

Bournemouth line up in a 4-2-3-1. Alex Tóth is unavailable.
Bournemouth projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Djordje Petrovic, Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, Ryan Christie, Rayan, Evanilson, Marcus Tavernier. Coach: Marco Rose.
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