Julian Alvarez apologizes to Atletico Madrid fans over his World Cup comments: ‘I would have been angry too’

Julian Alvarez has publicly addressed the controversy that followed his World Cup remarks, asking Atletico Madrid supporters for forgiveness. The Argentine forward spoke in an interview with Movistar Plus Deportes after giving his team a 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruña at the Metropolitano.

“I wanted to apologize to our people for my words during the World Cup. They were a mistake on my part, both the way I said them and the timing, and above all I understand people’s anger,” Alvarez said. “As a fan, I would have been angry too, especially considering how they have always supported me over all these years and these last few weeks, when they have been very generous. I value that a lot”.

His comments during the tournament expressed a desire to leave the club, which did not sit well with the fans. The forward was heavily criticized by the supporters after his remarks, who made their frustration clear with boos at every home game and even demanded that he leave the team.

Even so, he kept working to find his best form again, and it was only against Stuttgart in the Champions League that he scored his first goal of the season. Against Deportivo La Coruna, he then became the hero by scoring his side’s only goal to secure three valuable points.

Alvarez also said he is feeling better on the pitch. “Little by little I’m feeling good. I thank all my teammates because they have supported me a lot during this time,” he said, adding that he feels sharper both with the ball and physically. “When you feel good in life, it shows on the pitch. It’s everything: family, I’ve spent a lot of time at home doing other things, and it all matters, but I feel good and ready to compete for everything.” Asked whether the whistles could turn into applause, he answered: “I hope so, with work and humility”.

*Developing story