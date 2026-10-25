Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2026-27 LaLiga Matchday 10?

Real Madrid will have to navigate Sunday’s high-stakes El Clasico against Barcelona without starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was ruled out of the Matchday 10 clash at Spotify Camp Nou after suddenly coming down with the flu.

The Belgian international was fully expected to anchor Los Blancos‘ back line in Catalonia, but acute viral symptoms struck the veteran shot-stopper on the morning of the match. With a high fever and physical exhaustion rendering him unfit to compete at maximum intensity, the club’s medical staff determined that Courtois should remain isolated and resting at the team hotel rather than risk worsening his condition.

Courtois’ sudden withdrawal creates an untimely tactical challenge for Real Madrid in a fixture that could dictate the trajectory of the La Liga title race. Arriving alongside Vinicius Junior’s absence, losing an undisputed defensive cornerstone just hours before kickoff places heightened pressure on Madrid’s defensive unit against a prolific Barcelona attack.

Lunin steps up under the Camp Nou spotlight

With Courtois unavailable, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will take over between the posts for this marquee encounter. Lunin is well accustomed to high-pressure emergency duty, having repeatedly demonstrated his composure on major stages during previous injury crises, earning the complete trust of the dressing room in both domestic and European fixtures.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid acknowledges the fans.

Despite Lunin’s proven pedigree, stepping in cold against Barcelona’s free-scoring frontline at Spotify Camp Nou represents an immense assignment. The Ukrainian shot-stopper will need to command his penalty box with authority and maintain sharp distribution, organizing a back line that must contain the creative menace of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

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A standout performance this afternoon would once again validate Lunin’s standing as one of the most reliable and capable second-choice goalkeepers in world soccer. For Real Madrid, keeping Barcelona’s high-octane attack at bay and preserving their hopes of narrowing the league deficit will hinge largely on whether Lunin can deliver another resolute display under the Catalan spotlight.