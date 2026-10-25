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Kylian Mbappe hits 100 goals with Real Madrid in win over Barcelona, falls short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic pace

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Kylian Mbappe reaches 100 goals with Real Madrid
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe reaches 100 goals with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a banner night in Catalonia. Not only did he score the brace that powered Real Madrid to a 2–1 victory over Barcelona, but he also reached the century mark for Los Blancos—even if it fell just shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting pace.

Mbappe has been an indispensable asset for Real Madrid since arriving in the summer of 2024. His match-winning display at Spotify Camp Nou took him to 100 goals in just 115 competitive appearances. While a remarkable feat of elite consistency, it leaves him just behind the benchmark set by his childhood idol.

Ronaldo reached his first century of goals for Real Madrid in an astonishing 105 matches. The Portuguese icon achieved the milestone in 10 fewer games than Mbappe, cementing his position alongside legendary forward Ferenc Puskás among the most lethal finishers in club history.

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It couldn’t arrive at a better time

While Mbappe’s hyper-competitive drive might have craved breaking Ronaldo’s record outright, the milestone could not have arrived at a more opportune moment. Delivering it against Madrid’s fiercest rivals on hostile territory added poetic justice to a victory that trimmed Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga from six points to just three.

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid striker (1)

Mbappe’s relentless hunger was on full display throughout the contest. By reaching this landmark while deciding El Clasico, the Frenchman provided the exact psychological catalyst Real Madrid required to re-establish their domestic title credentials and signal that the championship race is wide open.

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Cristiano Ronaldo had one trait Kylian Mbappe approached differently, claims former teammate Ricardo Carvalho

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Cristiano Ronaldo had one trait Kylian Mbappe approached differently, claims former teammate Ricardo Carvalho

Real Madrid now sit third in the table, having leapfrogged Real Betis and closed in on both second-place Atletico Madrid and leaders Barcelona. Armed with consecutive statement victories across La Liga and the Champions League, Los Blancos head toward the winter break looking every bit like genuine frontrunners on both fronts.

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