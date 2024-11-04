Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is scheduled for a scan after limping off the field at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Blues are hoping the injury, sustained after a hard tackle from Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez during their 1–1 draw, is minor.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca insisted that Martínez’s late challenge should have resulted in a red card. The forceful tackle left Palmer with stud marks on his left knee and noticeable soreness that persisted on his trip back to London.

Initially, Chelsea hoped the soreness would subside, preventing Palmer from missing the upcoming Premier League game against Arsenal. However, a scan is now planned to fully assess the injury. The club wants confirmation that the injury isn’t serious.

Palmer was left off Chelsea’s Europa Conference League roster for Thursday’s match against Noah, making the Arsenal game his primary focus. Chelsea believes United targeted Palmer and anticipates similar defensive tactics from Arsenal.

Next matches for Chelsea

Chelsea plays Noah this Thursday, November 7th. Chelsea won their previous match 4-1 against Panathinaikos, while Noah lost 1-0 to Rapid Vienna. Chelsea currently leads its group with two wins from two games.

Who will be Palmer’s replacement?

Enzo Maresca will have to consider what changes to make after Palmer’s departure. One option is a possible return of Enzo Fernández to the starting lineup, but that would imply a change in formation.

However, given the club’s offensive capabilities and the many players available, the following are on the list: Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and Jadon Sancho.