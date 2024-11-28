Angel Di Maria continues to prove why he is one of the most underrated playmakers in modern soccer. The 36-year-old Argentine winger recently surpassed his legendary compatriot, Lionel Messi, in the all-time Champions League assist rankings, moving into second place with 41 assists. With only one assist separating him from Cristiano Ronaldo, the current record-holder, Di Maria is on the brink of yet.

The Argentine’s ascent to second on the all-time assist leaderboard came during Benfica’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Monaco in the Champions League. Benfica, trailing 2-1 late in the game, needed a spark—and Di Maria delivered.

In the 84th minute, he curled a cross from the left flank into the box, where Arthur Cabral rose to meet it with a header, leveling the score. But Di Maria wasn’t done. Five minutes later, he whipped another precise cross from the right, this time finding Zeki Amdouni, who headed home the dramatic winner in the 89th minute. The match at Stade Louis II became yet another testament to Di Maria’s ability to orchestrate decisive moments. His late-game heroics earned him Player of the Match honors, with the stadium roaring in admiration for the veteran playmaker.

Record-breaking career

Di Maria’s performance against Monaco lifted him past Messi’s Champions League assist tally, but his eyes are now set on overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs, both of whom hold the current record at 42 assists.

“Di Maria eclipsed Lionel Messi with a brace of assists… taking his tally in the UEFA Champions League to 41, one more than Messi’s,” reported soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. What makes this feat even more impressive is that Di Maria has accomplished it in 112 Champions League appearances—far fewer than Messi’s 163 games and Ronaldo’s 183 games.

What’s next for Di Maria?

Having signed a one-year deal with Benfica this summer, Di Maria has shown no signs of slowing down. He has already scored eight goals and provided five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season, a testament to his enduring quality.

Though he has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world—Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United—Di Maria’s form this season has been particularly striking. His current streak of five goals and three assists in his last five games suggests that surpassing Ronaldo’s record is not a question of if, but when.

With three matches still to come in this season’s Champions League league stage, the chances are high that Di Maria will claim the all-time assist record. As Benfica continue their campaign, the veteran playmaker will be critical to their success, and each assist will edge him closer to surpassing Ronaldo.