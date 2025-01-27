Real Madrid‘s struggles in the first half of the season have highlighted the void left by Toni Kroos‘ retirement, particularly in the midfield playmaking role. To address this issue, Los Blancos have reportedly joined Liverpool in a race to secure a Bayern Munich‘s German star for the next season.

Following Kylian Mbappe‘s arrival, Real Madrid were expected to dominate Europe after their Champions League triumph last season. However, Kroos‘ absence and the failure to secure a proper replacement have hindered the team’s performance. Now, a prime opportunity has emerged to bolster their midfield with Kimmich.

According to German outlet BILD, both Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested in signing Joshua Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the current season. Reports suggest Real Madrid has already initiated preliminary talks with the German international, targeting a move next summer.

Kimmich has settled himself as one of the leaders in Bayern Munich’s rebuild with new coach Vincent Kompany, taking part in every single game the team has played this season. However, with the contractual negotiations with Bayern stalled, his future could be out of Germany.

The German side is eager to pursuit a renewal for his star and leader, but no progress has been made so far. Kimmich recently addressed his contract situation, rising questions his future. “I don’t want to put any pressure on myself by naming a specific month. A decision has to be made in the coming months,” he told Sky.

Kimmich: A fit for Real Madrid or Liverpool?

Real Madrid and Liverpool both present compelling destinations for a versatile player like Kimmich, whose ability to operate as a central midfielder or a right-back makes him invaluable. However, the outcome of this transfer race could hinge on the future of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract also expires in June 2025, and he has been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid. If the English full-back decides not to extend his stay at Anfield and joins Los Blancos, Liverpool could intensify their efforts to bring Kimmich to Merseyside.

Kimmich, who captains Germany national team, has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform either as a pivot or as a right back, making him an ideal replacement for Kroos or Alexander-Arnold. With less than six months remaining until his contract runs out, the summer transfer window could see significant moves involving some of Europe’s biggest stars.