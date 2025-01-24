Real Madrid has turned its focus to securing the services of another Bayern Munich standout after losing the race for Alphonso Davies. The Spanish giants, who long pursued the Canadian full-back, now appear to have set their sights on one of the Bavarians’ highly versatile and experienced midfielders, as discussions intensify over a potential free transfer.

The transfer battle for Alphonso Davies ended in disappointment for Real Madrid. After expressing sustained interest since early 2024, the Spanish club failed to act decisively when Bayern Munich opened negotiations for the defender.

According to German outlets, Davies has extended his contract with Bayern until 2030, securing a lucrative deal worth €15 million per season with additional bonuses. This development leaves Madrid searching for alternatives, having missed their chance to address their left-back position during a pivotal moment.

During last summer’s transfer window, Real Madrid had a golden chance to acquire Davies from Bayern. However, the Spanish club opted to favor Ferland Mendy instead and hesitated, which ultimately lost them the deal, beIN SPORTS reports.

Another Bayern star emerges as Madrid’s next target

With the Davies saga behind them, Real Madrid is now exploring the possibility of signing Joshua Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025. Reports from Bild suggest that Kimmich and Madrid have been in contact, with the player viewing the Spanish club as a “serious and attractive option.”

“Kimmich sees Real Madrid as a club with strong prospects of winning the Champions League”, noted Bild, adding, “He has been studying Spanish for years in preparation for such a move.”

The German midfielder has reportedly prioritized a project capable of challenging for the Champions League, making Madrid an appealing destination.

Negotiation challenges

Kimmich, widely regarded as one of Europe’s top midfielders, brings a wealth of experience and versatility. The 29-year-old has played over 400 games for Bayern Munich, contributing to an impressive trophy haul, including 20 titles and a Champions League victory. Equally capable as a right-back or defensive midfielder, Kimmich would seamlessly integrate into Carlo Ancelotti’s system, bolstering both Madrid’s midfield and defensive options.

Despite mutual interest, several obstacles stand in the way of a potential deal for Kimmich. Bayern Munich remains determined to extend his contract, with recent discussions emphasizing their desire to keep him as a key leader within the team. However, no agreement has been finalized yet, and Kimmich seems open to the possibility of exploring new opportunities.

His availability has sparked interest from other European powerhouses, including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Barcelona, which makes Madrid’s pursuit of him highly competitive. Additionally, Kimmich will turn 30 in 2025, which raises questions about Madrid’s willingness to commit to long-term contracts for players who are approaching the later stages of their careers.