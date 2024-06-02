Joshua Kimmich, a versatile right-back and midfielder for Bayern, is at a crossroads regarding his future with the German giants.

The 29-year-old German international is entering the final year of his contract, which has fueled speculation about a potential transfer. His situation has drawn significant interest from Barcelona, where his former Bayern coach, Hansi Flick, is now at the helm.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2025. But with just over a year remaining, the club face a dilemma: risk losing him for free next year or cash in on a transfer this summer.

According to reports from Sport and ESPN, Barcelona see Kimmich as a priority target. The prospect of reuniting with Flick adds to the appeal of a potential move to the Catalan club. In fact, the two have a successful history both in Munich and with the German national team.

Ideal signing for Flick

Upon his arrival in Catalonia, the German tactician officially signed a contract with the Blaugrana. Flick is finally in his ideal role, and in June, everyone will be watching to see what kind of moves he makes.

The 59-year-old allegedly agrees with the Barca hierarchy that they need a top-tier defensive midfielder; particularly considering his 4-2-3-1 style with a double pivot. So far, Joshua Kimmich has been the clear frontrunner due to his background in the role and his good relationship with Flick.

The right-back had an impressive season with the Bavarians, making 49 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals, and providing ten assists. His ability to play both as a right-back and a central midfielder makes him an attractive target for Barcelona, who are looking to bolster their squad under Flick’s leadership.

However, his preference for playing in central midfield and the clarity he seeks from Kompany regarding his role next season are crucial factors that will influence his decision.

Will Kimmich be joining Barcelona? Will Kimmich be joining Barcelona?

What did Kimmich say about his future?

Kimmich himself has acknowledged the uncertainty of his future. He has indicated that his decision will depend on Bayern’s plans and the vision of new coach Vincent Kompany. “My future doesn’t just depend on me, but also on what the club wants. I still have a year left on my contract”, Kimmich said. He emphasized that Bayern would be his first point of contact in any discussions about his future.

Despite Barcelona’s keen interest, financial challenges could complicate the potential transfer. The Spaniards are under pressure to reduce their wage bill and raise funds through outgoing transfers. This financial reality might necessitate a one-in-one-out policy. This could potentially hinder their ability to secure Kimmich without making significant adjustments to their current squad.

Vincent Kompany’s plans for Kimmich will be pivotal in determining the player’s future at Allianz Arena. Kimmich wants to understand how Kompany envisions his role, whether it will be in his preferred central midfield position or as a right-back, where he played much of last season. The outcome of these discussions could significantly impact Kimmich’s decision to stay or leave.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Schüler