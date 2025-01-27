One of the standout games in Matchday 23 of the 2024-25 Premier League season was Leicester City‘s dramatic 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Beyond the unexpected result, Jamie Vardy once again sparked controversy with a cheeky celebration, which prompted a reaction from one of his former Leicester teammate and Premier League title winner.

Spurs took the lead in the 33rd minute when Richarlison connected with a precise Pedro Porro cross to head the ball into the net. However, their joy was short-lived. Just moments into the second half, Vardy leveled the score with a clinical finish following a well-timed cross.

The drama unfolded during Vardy’s celebration. The veteran striker pointed to the Premier League badge on his jersey, a subtle reminder to the home fans of Leicester City‘s historic 2015-16 Premier League title win. He followed it up by gesturing a “zero” with his fingers, taunting Spurs over their lack of league titles in the modern era.

After Leicester secured the win, the club and Vardy both highlighted the moment on social media. Among the many reactions, former teammate Riyad Mahrez couldn’t resist chiming in. Commenting on Vardy’s Instagram post, Mahrez wrote, “Never change,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

Mahrez, now playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, was a key figure alongside Vardy during Leicester’s improbable title-winning campaign in 2016. His comment reflects the enduring bond and shared humor between the two players, as well as Vardy’s reputation for his playful antics.

Vardy’s longstanding feud with Spurs

Tottenham’s role as runners-up during Leicester City’s fairytale 2015-16 title campaign has fueled an enduring rivalry between Vardy and Spurs fans. Sunday’s antics were just the latest chapter in this ongoing feud.

Earlier this season, Leicester faced Tottenham at the King Power Stadium in their opening game of the season, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Vardy once again made headlines, scoring the equalizer for the Foxes.

When he was substituted in the 33rd minute, he received boos from the traveling Spurs fans as he walked off the pitch. In typical Vardy fashion, he responded by pointing to the Premier League badge on his shirt. The gesture didn’t go unnoticed, as Spurs defender Cristian Romero confronted the striker as he left the field.