Arsenal announced a third summer friendly to go along with its other preseason preparations in the United States. Previously, the Gunners announced games against Manchester United and Liverpool in the USA this summer. Now, Arsenal will play a third game against a Premier League opponent later this month as it looks to build on back-to-back second-place finishes in the Premier League.

On Wednesday, July 24, Arsenal will feature at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA (already, tickets are on sale). That is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer. Yet, instead of playing the Galaxy, Arsenal will take on AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries are one of several clubs making a trip to the United States this summer. Additionally, Arsenal will be playing on the west coast against Manchester United. Therefore, this was a sensible game for both clubs ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal announced kickoff for the game on July 24 is at 7:30 p.m. local time, or 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be Arsenal’s first appearance at Dignity Health Sports Park, but it is far from the side’s first time in California. Arsenal has made a habit of coming to the United States and California in particular. Last summer, Arsenal played Barcelona at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is the majority owner of that new stadium that is the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL. That gives Arsenal an easy way to get into major stadiums.

The game against Bournemouth, though, is at a far smaller stadium. That game against Barcelona last summer pulled over 70,000 supporters for both clubs. Dignity Health Sports Park, by comparison, has a maximum capacity of 27,000 fans. Arsenal’s popularity should have no issue filling up this venue, though.

Familiar foes for Arsenal as part of summer friendly competitions

Arsenal preseason friendlies schedule in the USA

With the addition of Bournemouth, Arsenal concludes its three games in the United States. Three games is the equivalent of what Mikel Arteta’s side did ahead of the 2023/24 season. One key difference though is that Arsenal played against the MLS All-Star team and Barcelona. Playing against three Premier League sides will allow Arsenal to get more comfortable ahead of a 2024/25 season where it will figure it has a great opportunity to win the Premier League. It has been 20 seasons without a top-flight title for Arsenal. Additionally, the Gunners have not won a major trophy since the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season.

In these friendlies, supporters will have the chance to see the likes of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard. Their availability and reliability for the friendlies is less clear, though. Saka, Rice and Havertz are each competing in the European Championship in Germany. If both England and Germany reach the Final, they will play on July 14. That gives them 10 days between the Euro 2024 Final and the beginning of the preseason friendlies.

