Preseason travel to the United States is on the schedule for Arsenal when it makes a tour of the US. The Gunners will embark on their 2024-25 season preparations in the summer of 2024 with another tour to the United States, as previously planned.

This summer, Arsenal will return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to face Manchester United, just as they did last year. Along with that, the team has announced that they will play Liverpool in Philadelphia. So far, the Gunners’ summer 2024 schedule consists of only two games. Both of those matchups feature behemoths from the Premier League.

By the time August rolls around, the games will have already taken place in late July. United States preseason friendly often takes place earlier in the summer. Nevertheless, the plans were delayed by two or three weeks because of the United States’ Copa America.

Tickets to Arsenal’s 2024 US tour

Los Angeles, California’s SoFi Stadium will host a match between Arsenal and Manchester United on July 27. Last summer, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the two teams squared off.

The next stop is the stadium that Stan Kroenke, the Arsenal owner, has a controlling stake in. Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is Arsenal’s next stop on Wednesday, July 31. When the match takes place, it will be at Eagles Stadium in Philadelphia, where the Gunners will meet Liverpool of the NFL.

When it comes to staging big soccer games, both of these sites have expertise. Arsenal, for instance, played at SoFi Stadium during the summer of 2017. The stadium is also owned by Stan Kroenke, who is the owner of Arsenal. For the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League, he constructed it as their team’s headquarters. Copa America and 2026 World Cup matches will be held at SoFi Stadium this summer.

Lincoln Financial Stadium, where Arsenal will play in 2026, is also a World Cup host location. Surprisingly, Lincoln Financial Field will host its 35th soccer game with this friendly match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Arsenal speaks on upcoming US tour

“It’s great to be visiting the U.S. again this summer. Our matches against Manchester United and Liverpool will be great preparation ahead of the new season”, Mikel Arteta said.

“Our tour last year was a real success and it’s always an amazing experience to play in front of our passionate supporters in the U.S. We’re looking forward to returning and seeing everyone again.”

At the same time, Edu, Arsenal’s director of sports, said: “Our plans for pre-season are taking great shape. Playing against two strong teams in great stadiums in front of so many of our supporters will provide Mikel and the squad with a strong test and great experience ahead of the new season.

“We know how great SoFi Stadium is after our sold-out match there last year. The facilities are incredible, and we’re excited to return. We look forward to making further announcements about our trip soon.”

