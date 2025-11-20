Wayne Rooney delivers surprising take on Harry Kane, comparing him with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Despite still being active, Harry Kane has already established himself as a legendary figure in England’s soccer history. Although leaving the Premier League posed a risk, he has successfully maintained his brilliance at Bayern Munich, setting a historic scoring pace. In light of this, legend Wayne Rooney has shared his opinion on the 32-year-old striker, making a surprising comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s time at Manchester United.

“I just think how he has evolved as a player is incredible. He reminds me of Cristiano when we were at United and he was younger. Sometimes he’s at a mad angle and he’s shooting and you’re like ‘what are you doing shooting?’ You might say ‘pass it’ but it doesn’t bother him, he’ll try it again and keep going – right and left foot. I think he’s, for me, the best England player,” Wayne Rooney said, via Overlap.

Just like Cristiano at United, Kane has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to score from any angle, leaving everyone in awe. He has become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top scorer, cementing an impressive legacy in the Premier League. Furthermore, his scoring prowess continues at Bayern Munich, where he has netted an astounding 108 goals in just 113 games, astonishing everyone with his remarkable influence.

While Kane’s impressive scoring prowess is reminiscent of Cristiano, the 32-year-old veteran still trails behind the Portuguese star in total goals. Having played 739 games, the English veteran has scored 493 career goals, whereas the Al Nassr standout boasts an impressive 953 career goals. Nonetheless, comparing Harry to Ronaldo may not be fair, as the Portuguese player is among the greatest of all time, and his legacy rarely holds competition.

Harry Kane of England

Kane is on his way to becoming the GOAT in England

Throughout England‘s history, several players have become legends, with Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard representing some of the most iconic figures. Despite their storied careers, Harry Kane has positioned himself as the leading candidate to be considered GOAT in England’s history. At 32 years old, he has already left an impressive legacy in the national team.

see also Not Mbappé or Kane: Erling Haaland tied with surprise contender in Golden Boot race after goal vs. Liverpool

Even if Kane has yet to lead England to a World Cup trophy or a UEFA Euro trophy, he has become the all-time scorer of the national team. In 112 games, Harry has been able to score 78 goals, overpassing Wayne Rooney with 53 goals and Bobby Charlton with 49 goals. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old star spot as the GOAT is disputed as he remains trophyless with the national team.

In case Harry Kane reaches to lead England to the 2026 World Cup trophy, he would become the greatest player of all time in the national team, ending a 60-year drought. Not only his goal-contributions, but also his defensive work and creative skills remain a key asset to dream with the trophy. With a roster plein of young talent, the Three Lions hold a great opportunity to craft their name in the anticipated tournament after several years.