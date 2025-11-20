Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Wayne Rooney delivers surprising take on Harry Kane, comparing him with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United.
© Alex Pantling/Lars Baron/Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesHarry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United.

Despite still being active, Harry Kane has already established himself as a legendary figure in England’s soccer history. Although leaving the Premier League posed a risk, he has successfully maintained his brilliance at Bayern Munich, setting a historic scoring pace. In light of this, legend Wayne Rooney has shared his opinion on the 32-year-old striker, making a surprising comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s time at Manchester United.

“I just think how he has evolved as a player is incredible. He reminds me of Cristiano when we were at United and he was younger. Sometimes he’s at a mad angle and he’s shooting and you’re like ‘what are you doing shooting?’ You might say ‘pass it’ but it doesn’t bother him, he’ll try it again and keep going – right and left foot. I think he’s, for me, the best England player,” Wayne Rooney said, via Overlap.

Just like Cristiano at United, Kane has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to score from any angle, leaving everyone in awe. He has become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top scorer, cementing an impressive legacy in the Premier League. Furthermore, his scoring prowess continues at Bayern Munich, where he has netted an astounding 108 goals in just 113 games, astonishing everyone with his remarkable influence.

While Kane’s impressive scoring prowess is reminiscent of Cristiano, the 32-year-old veteran still trails behind the Portuguese star in total goals. Having played 739 games, the English veteran has scored 493 career goals, whereas the Al Nassr standout boasts an impressive 953 career goals. Nonetheless, comparing Harry to Ronaldo may not be fair, as the Portuguese player is among the greatest of all time, and his legacy rarely holds competition.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane of England

Kane is on his way to becoming the GOAT in England

Throughout England‘s history, several players have become legends, with Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard representing some of the most iconic figures. Despite their storied careers, Harry Kane has positioned himself as the leading candidate to be considered GOAT in England’s history. At 32 years old, he has already left an impressive legacy in the national team.

Advertisement
Not Mbappé or Kane: Erling Haaland tied with surprise contender in Golden Boot race after goal vs. Liverpool

see also

Not Mbappé or Kane: Erling Haaland tied with surprise contender in Golden Boot race after goal vs. Liverpool

Even if Kane has yet to lead England to a World Cup trophy or a UEFA Euro trophy, he has become the all-time scorer of the national team. In 112 games, Harry has been able to score 78 goals, overpassing Wayne Rooney with 53 goals and Bobby Charlton with 49 goals. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old star spot as the GOAT is disputed as he remains trophyless with the national team.

In case Harry Kane reaches to lead England to the 2026 World Cup trophy, he would become the greatest player of all time in the national team, ending a 60-year drought. Not only his goal-contributions, but also his defensive work and creative skills remain a key asset to dream with the trophy. With a roster plein of young talent, the Three Lions hold a great opportunity to craft their name in the anticipated tournament after several years.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jude Bellingham is fiercely defended by an England legend after coach Tuchel’s harsh reaction on his attitude

Jude Bellingham is fiercely defended by an England legend after coach Tuchel’s harsh reaction on his attitude

Despite initial doubts, Jude Bellingham excelled for England against Albania, helping secure their 2026 World Cup spot. His reaction to being substituted, however, drew a sharp response from coach Thomas Tuchel. In defense of the young midfielder, an England legend spoke out.

England boss Tuchel makes things clear to Jude Bellingham after angry reaction to being subbed

England boss Tuchel makes things clear to Jude Bellingham after angry reaction to being subbed

In England's game against Albania, head coach Thomas Tuchel made things clear to Jude Bellingham after the star's upsetting reaction when being subbed off during the game.

How to watch Albania vs England match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Albania vs England match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Albania and England face each other in a Matchday 10 clash in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can follow the action live through several TV and streaming options.

World Cup 2026 forces MLS to make major schedule change for upcoming season

World Cup 2026 forces MLS to make major schedule change for upcoming season

Major League Soccer will have a different schedule next year due to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo