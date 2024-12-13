As Lionel Messi’s extraordinary career nears its conclusion, the footballing world has been buzzing with one question: who will inherit his legacy? Even as his legendary career approaches its twilight, Messi remains deeply connected to the game—and to his beloved Barcelona. But while the Argentine’s achievements have set an almost insurmountable standard, he himself has identified a young talent who could carry the torch at the Balugrana. During a recent Adidas event in Germany, Messi offered his perspective on the next player destined to leave an indelible mark on the game.

Speaking at the event, Messi avoided revealing the name outright at first, keeping fans guessing. Known for his humility and measured approach, he remarked, “There’s a very talented generation of young footballers with many years ahead of them. If I had to choose one, because of his age and future potential, I’ve heard people mention someone, and I absolutely agree.”

The suspense didn’t last long, though. Messi soon confirmed that Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old Barcelona wonderkid, is the player he believes can follow in his footsteps.

Born in 2007, Yamal has quickly risen through the ranks at La Masia, Barcelona’s famed youth academy, which also produced Messi. At just 17, he has already achieved remarkable milestones, including becoming the youngest player to debut and score for Barcelona in La Liga. His skill, maturity, and vision on the field have drawn inevitable comparisons to Messi’s own early career.

Yamal’s accolades speak volumes about his potential. In 2024, he was awarded the prestigious Golden Boy award, which recognizes the best under-21 player in the world. Additionally, his performances for Barcelona and Spain have cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in soccer.

What did Messi say about Yamal?

Messi’s admiration for Yamal was clear as he elaborated on the young forward’s qualities. “If I have to choose someone based on their age and potential, it’s Lamine Yamal,” Messi said. “Without a doubt. It will depend on many things, as it always does in football, but he is both the present and has a great future ahead of him.”

This endorsement from Messi has only heightened the expectations surrounding Yamal. Fans are eager to see whether he can replicate the kind of success that made Messi a global icon.

Parallels between Messi and Yamal

The similarities between Messi and Yamal are striking. Both are left-footed, attack from the right wing and possess exceptional dribbling skills and the ability to create opportunities for teammates. These qualities, combined with their shared La Masia heritage, have led many to draw comparisons between the two.

Moreover, Yamal’s humility and dedication mirror the 37-year-old’s own approach to the game. Despite his meteoric rise, the Spaniard seems grounded and focused on improving, a trait that Messi believes will be crucial for his future success.