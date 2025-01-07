Real Madrid has received a significant boost ahead of their Supercopa de España semi-final clash against Mallorca, with the return of defender David Alaba. The 32-year-old Austrian international has recovered from a serious knee injury and has been included in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Alaba suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a match against Villarreal last season. The injury was initially considered significant, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the season.

His absence has been one of Real Madrid’s most significant setbacks this season, highlighting the importance of his role in the team’s defensive strategy.

Alaba’s inclusion in the Supercopa squad is a testament to his recovery progress and is likely to be a major morale boost for the club. While his playing time in Saudi Arabia might be limited due to a lack of match fitness, his presence will add depth to Real Madrid’s defense, a key area of concern this season. The decision to include him in the squad shows the manager’s confidence in the player and his ability to adapt his playing style and to contribute to the team’s success.

Potential for minutes in Supercopa and LaLiga

Ancelotti previously suggested that Alaba could potentially feature in the upcoming LaLiga match against Las Palmas on January 29th at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

However, his return to the squad for the Supercopa, which runs from January 8th to 12th in Jeddah, could open up opportunities for him to gain playing time in this significant competition, depending on the team’s performance and the manager’s overall strategy.

Alaba has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation and has participated in several training sessions with Real Madrid. However, the medical and coaching staff previously held him back from full participation in the main squad to avoid risking a setback. His inclusion in the Supercopa squad signals a significant milestone in his recovery journey. The cautious approach to his recovery is testament to the importance of prioritizing the player’s health and ensuring a full recovery.

Along with Alaba’s return, Real Madrid also welcomed back goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Antonio Rüdiger, who were rested for the previous game. The return of these key players significantly strengthens the team ahead of the Supercopa, bolstering its potential for success. The decision to bring these players into the squad also reflects a need to maximize the team’s chances of success in a critical tournament.

Alaba’s return is a significant development for Real Madrid. His presence will add experience, leadership, and defensive solidity to the team. The team has experienced defensive struggles this season, which makes Alaba’s return timely and important. His return is expected to improve the team’s overall performance and increase its chances of winning the tournament.