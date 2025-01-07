Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media following his team’s comfortable 5-0 victory over CD Minera in the Copa del Rey. The match, played at the Estadio Cartagonova, saw goals from Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler, and Luka Modrić, with Ancelotti focusing much of his post-match analysis on the performance of young Brazilian forward Endrick.

Ancelotti praised his team’s overall performance, stating, “I told them to play a serious game from the start. We did, with a good attitude and great commitment. It was a good game.

“Those who have played less have had minutes to gain rhythm, and we are satisfied. It’s clear that we have more quality than the opponent, but we also needed motivation, and thanks to that, we got it done quite early.” This positive assessment highlights the manager’s satisfaction with the team’s overall approach and execution.

Ancelotti singled out Endrick for specific praise, focusing on his overall contribution rather than just his goal-scoring ability. He said, “He had a good game; scoring a goal is just a detail. He moved well on the field, creating opportunities thanks to his effective positioning behind the line. He didn’t score because he lacked a little accuracy, but he was very good both through the center and on the right. He has to be patient, improve and grow, and he will score goals when we need them.”

Valverde’s starting role and rotation

Ancelotti explained Valverde’s starting role and limited playing time (45 minutes), stating, “Fede was very good. He played 45 minutes because we thought it was good for him“. Valverde came out of the Valencia game very fresh and without problems.Ancelotti preferred to give Bellingham and Tchouaméni fewer minutes.

Regarding the situation of central defender Jesús Vallejo, Ancelotti commented, “It will be his decision whether to leave in January or not. He wasn’t available for this game due to a discomfort, and it was better not to risk him.” This statement suggests that a transfer is a possibility, but the final decision rests with the player.

Ancelotti responded calmly and confidently to recent criticism of his managerial choices. He stated, “I wouldn’t say anything to them; I’m delighted. It’s okay; criticism of coaches is normal and part of our job. There’s no university of socccer, and that’s why everyone can say what they want and be right.” This reflects the manager’s confidence in his abilities and strategy and illustrates a certain level of resilience to criticism.