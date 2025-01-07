Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has reportedly issued a stark warning to three key players: Rodrygo Goes, Ferland Mendy, and Aurélien Tchouaméni. Pérez’s intervention follows a series of underwhelming performances and comes despite Real Madrid’s continued success in La Liga.

As Real Madrid’s most successful president, with 37 trophies won during his tenure, Pérez commands significant influence within the club. His decisive and often ruthless approach to player transfers and managerial decisions makes his warnings to players highly significant. His comments reflect the pressure to maintain the team’s high standards and meet expectations.

Despite topping La Liga, Real Madrid has endured a less-than-ideal start to the season. Their Champions League group stage campaign was particularly disappointing, marked by defeats to Lille, AC Milan, and Liverpool, ultimately resulting in a lower ranking within their group. The club’s poor performance in the Champions League has led to increased scrutiny and demands for improvement.

Real Madrid’s recent 2-1 victory over Valencia, despite a red card for Vinícius Júnior and a late winning goal, seemingly prompted Pérez’s intervention. Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Pérez is closely monitoring the performances of Rodrygo, Mendy, and Tchouaméni, deeming their contributions thus far to be below expectations. Despite this, manager Carlo Ancelotti continues to publicly support the players, reflecting different perspectives on player evaluation and performance.

Rodrygo, Mendy and Tchouaméni’s situation

23-year-old Rodrygo, while having made 21 appearances this season with five goals and four assists, has seen his playing time reduced following the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick, as well as the development of Arda Güler.

His struggles with muscle injuries have further hampered his contributions this season. His absence from the recent Copa del Rey match against Deportiva Minera, where Güler was preferred, indicates a shift in Ancelotti’s priorities.

29-year-old Mendy’s contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, and the club has been linked with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies as a potential replacement. This suggests that the club is proactively exploring alternatives, which further reflects potential concerns about Mendy’s current performance and future prospects.

24-year-old Tchouaméni has been deployed as a center-back in several matches despite his usual midfield role. This positional shift highlights the team’s tactical adjustments but could also indicate concerns about his performance in his preferred position. Furthermore, reports suggest that Liverpool has made a £41 million bid for Tchouaméni, suggesting interest from other clubs and reinforcing the uncertainty surrounding the player’s future.

Pérez’s intervention serves as a clear signal that underperformance will not be tolerated. While Ancelotti continues to back his players publicly, Pérez’s message underscores the high standards expected at Real Madrid.