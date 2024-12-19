Forward Leonardo Campana, a long-time contender for a starting spot on Ecuador’s national team, move away from Inter Miami in 2025. Despite a respectable performance with Inter Miami, Campana is seeking a club where he can secure a more prominent role and increase his chances of securing a starting position with the national team.

Campana’s agent, Gonzalo Vargas, recently confirmed the search for a new club in Major League Soccer (MLS), citing the intense competition for places in Ecuador’s national team. “There’s a lot of talent in the national team, making it tough to secure a starting spot,” Vargas stated. This has prompted the exploration of other MLS teams interested in his client.

Vargas also highlighted Campana’s high ambitions: “Leo constantly pushes himself and wants more. He dreams of playing alongside the greatest players of all time, like he did with Messi, Alba, Busquets, and Suarez at Inter Miami. But let me be clear, that’s not enough for Leo; he always strives for more.” This includes increased playing time to reach his goal of 15+ goals per season, which, Vargas noted, “is achievable with consistent minutes”.

Campana’s year with La Tri hasn’t met expectations. He’s yet to score in 16 appearances, and a recent muscle injury during the last FIFA international break forced him to withdraw from the squad, missing valuable opportunities to accumulate minutes.

With Campana’s future uncertain, his team is carefully analyzing several options. The 24-year-old striker must decide between fighting for a place at Inter Miami or seeking a fresh start elsewhere. Vargas revealed that four MLS teams have already made offers for Campana’s services.

Inter Miami coaching change: A risk or an opportunity?

The recent appointment of Javier Mascherano as Inter Miami’s new coach adds another layer of complexity to Campana’s situation. While Gerardo Martino’s departure seemed like a positive development for Campana, who didn’t receive regular starts under Martino, Mascherano’s arrival presents a new set of challenges, according to Vargas: “If the new coach (Mascherano) plays with only one forward, and it’s Luis Suarez, then we’ll have to look at options for Leo to play and be important elsewhere.“

In 2024, Campana played 35 matches, starting only 15. Despite this, he still managed nine goals and two assists. With a contract extending to the end of 2027, the decision on his future rests solely with the player. His contract length gives him ample time to decide on his next step.