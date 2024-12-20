Karim Benzema, a cornerstone of modern soccer, may soon bring down the curtain on his illustrious career. Currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, the 36-year-old Frenchman is reportedly considering retiring as early as the end of this season, according to a recent report. With a decorated career that includes becoming the second-highest scorer in Real Madrid‘s history, Benzema’s departure from active play would mark the end of an era.

The Frenchman’s decision to leave Los Blancos in 2023 surprised many. The French striker turned down an extension with the Spanish giants to accept a lucrative offer from Al-Ittihad. His move was part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plan to transform its domestic league into a global soccer powerhouse.

Despite initial challenges, including clashes with managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Marcelo Gallardo, the Frenchman has regained form under current coach Laurent Blanc. So far in his second season, the forward has scored 10 goals in 10 games, placing him among the top scorers in the league.

However, the veteran’s future with Al-Ittihad remains uncertain. While the club expects him to honor his contract until 2026, there is little desperation to extend his stay. The main reason? An annual salary estimated at €100 million, a staggering financial commitment that could be freed up if he retires or leaves.

How Benzema’s salary compares to Ronaldo and Neymar

Thanks to its sky-high salaries, the Saudi Pro League has become a haven for top-tier players. With his €100 million yearly earnings, Benzema is among the league’s top earners, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar eclipse his paycheck.

According to Al Sharq News, and confirmed by Bloomberg and Forbes, Ronaldo leads the league with a jaw-dropping base salary of €220 million, which can rise to €263 million including bonuses and endorsements. Neymar follows with €110 million annually, combining €80 million in base salary with €30 million in performance-related bonuses.

Meanwhile, Benzema’s salary, while enormous, pales in comparison to these figures, highlighting the extraordinary financial muscle of the Saudi Pro League.

Real Madrid awaits?

If Benzema decides to retire, Real Madrid could be his final stop—but not as a player. The Spanish giants reportedly have plans to honor their former star with the send-off he missed when he left in 2023.

The La Liga giants also envision a post-retirement role for Benzema as a club ambassador. With strong ties to the Middle East, Benzema could become an essential figure in the club’s strategy to expand its influence in the region. Relevo previously noted that president Florentino Perez sees him as a key asset for strengthening their brand internationally.