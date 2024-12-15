Manchester City has reportedly contacted Paul Pogba regarding a potential transfer in March, when the midfielder will be eligible to return to football following a reduced doping ban. However, Pogba is reportedly hesitant about a return to Manchester due to his past experiences with rivals Manchester United.

Pogba’s four-year doping ban was reduced to 18 months in October, making him eligible to play again in March 2025. This prompted his departure from Juventus in November, leaving him as a free agent.

Manchester City is facing its most challenging season under Pep Guardiola. Injuries and recruitment issues have left the squad depleted, particularly in midfield. Rodri’s cruciate ligament injury has further exposed these vulnerabilities, prompting City to explore potential reinforcements.

The club’s potential January transfer activity might be impacted by the ongoing Premier League hearing. While City maintains its innocence, a guilty verdict on the most serious charges could lead to expulsion or a significant points deduction, potentially relegating the club. A verdict is expected in February.

Guardiola’s admiration for Pogba

Guardiola has previously expressed admiration for Pogba, suggesting a potential transfer was discussed even when Pogba played for Manchester United. Pogba’s attributes as a midfielder align with Guardiola’s tactical preferences, making him an attractive option.

Despite Guardiola’s interest, Pogba is reportedly hesitant about returning to Manchester due to his time at Manchester United. He’s also reportedly considering other leagues, prioritizing La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga.