FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta is wasting no time in preparing for a major, high-profile signing in 2025. With club elections looming a year away, Laporta aims to make a significant splash, and his target is clear: Erling Haaland. This isn’t just idle speculation; Laporta is actively pursuing financial strategies to make this ambitious acquisition a reality.

To secure the immediate funds needed to bring Haaland to Camp Nou, Laporta has devised an innovative financial plan. In a move reminiscent of previous “leverage” strategies, the club will sell the 8,000 VIP seats in the renovated Camp Nou stadium for €25,000 per seat.

This audacious move is expected to generate €200 million upfront from Sixth Street, who will assume the risk of operating the VIP boxes for the next two decades.

This €200 million injection, combined with the substantial revenue from the new Nike sponsorship deal, would significantly improve Barcelona’s financial standing, allowing them to meet Haaland’s release clause. The Norwegian striker has a €175 million release clause set for next summer, enabling him to leave his current club should a team match the buyout and agree personal terms.

Nike’s role and strategic alignment

Nike’s increased investment plays a crucial role in this ambitious plan. Disappointed by Barcelona’s performance in recent years, Nike is now enthusiastic about the club’s recent resurgence under manager Xavi.

The new sponsorship deal, coupled with the desire to have a high-profile Nike athlete in a Barcelona jersey, makes Haaland the ideal acquisition. Their involvement extends beyond sponsorship, with Nike reportedly willing to contribute additional funds to secure this landmark signing.

While the plan hinges on Barcelona’s continued success this season, Laporta remains confident that Haaland will be a Blaugrana player in 2025. The club is preparing to initiate discussions with Haaland’s representatives soon to finalize both contract details and his availability. The Norwegian superstar is expected to become a major draw for the opening of the new Camp Nou. This move, while extremely expensive, would represent the club’s most expensive signing ever, but Laporta believes it will be a worthwhile investment.