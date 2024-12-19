Kylian Mbappe has played alongside and against some of the greatest players in history. From his partnership with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain to facing Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, the Real Madrid star continues to reflect on his journey in the sport. In a recent interview, he expressed admiration for both legends, revealing his dream of playing with Ronaldo and reminiscing about his time with Messi.

During his two seasons with the Argentine at PSG, Mbappe shared the pitch with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, winning two Ligue 1 titles and the French Cup. While their club partnership ended when Messi moved to Inter Miami in July 2023, the forward holds their time together in high regard.

“I have a great relationship with Messi. I never thought I would play with him,” he said in an interview with BeIN Sports. “He is unique, just like Cristiano [Ronaldo], and in my opinion, we sometimes underestimate what they have achieved. They are legends of the sport.”

Their bond was tested on the international stage during the 2022 World Cup final, where Messi’s Argentina triumphed over Mbappe’s France in a thrilling 3-3 draw, ultimately decided by penalties. Despite the rivalry, the current Real Madrid star speaks highly of Messi’s influence and talent.

Childhood idol: Dream of sharing pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo

Though Mbappe has already played with other soccer greats like Neymar, Antoine Griezmann, and Karim Benzema, the Les Blues captain admits that teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo remains an unfulfilled dream.

“Of course, I would have liked to play with Cristiano Ronaldo,” Mbappe said. “It’s always great to play with exceptional players like him or Messi. It would have been fun, but now it’s going to be very difficult. I was lucky to play against him, though. He’s a legend of the sport.”

Mbappe has long admired Ronaldo, who is Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 games. Now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese’s legacy remains unmatched at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 25-year-old move to the Spanish capital this summer finally fulfilled his long-held dream of playing for the world’s biggest club. In his debut season, he has already made a significant impact, scoring 13 goals and providing 3 assists in 23 matches. His contributions have helped Carlo Ancelotti secure two trophies so far—the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.