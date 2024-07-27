Southampton are preparing for life back in the Premier League, and have agreed deals to sign two Brazilians from Sao Paulo.

Welington and Juan, both from Brazil, are now Saints players after the club successfully negotiated their transfers. Upon the expiration of their contracts with Sao Paulo, both players will join Southampton in January 2025.

The fact that Southampton have finalized both deals shows how serious they are about competing in the English top-flight again.

As they prepare to compete at the highest level, this duo will provide the team with much-needed energy and talent.

To strengthen their roster and increase their chances of winning, the club’s management has made their intentions known with these acquisitions. By re-entering the Premier League via the play-offs, Southampton’s management has sent a message that the team is prepared to make a lasting impact.

Who are Welington and Juan?

With 150 matches under his belt, 23-year-old left-sided defender Welington has an impressive record with Sao Paulo.

Under his leadership, the Brazilian powerhouse had remarkable success, including winning the 2023 and 2024 Copa do Brasil. With his time spent playing for the Selecao’s under-23 national team, Welington has added to his already impressive record of success on the Brazilian local scene. His background and skills in defense will help Southampton in that area.

Juan will need to improve his conversion rate if he is to save Southampton from relegation

In terms of offensive prowess, the Tricolor Paulista’s 22-year-old striker Juan is an exciting prospect. In truth, he has already established himself by playing 80 games, but he has scored just seven goals.

Having played for Brazil at the under-19 level, he gained international experience early in his career as well. Therefore, Southampton’s plan to play exciting, competitive play in the Premier League will rely heavily on Juan’s attacking instincts and flair. He will provide the Saints’ offense a boost with his creative talents.

Big hopes for Brazilian duo

The south-coast side have shown that they are aggressive in the transfer market with the clever purchase of this Brazilian duo.

Southampton are not just addressing their current requirements; they are also targeting future possibilities, by adding these youthful, energetic players to their roster.

Prior to their January arrival in England, the two players had already signed pre-contracts and agreed upon personal terms. In order to construct a squad that can compete at the top level, the club is taking a forward-thinking strategy.

As Russell Martin is getting ready for a tough season, these additions couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

Welington and Juan’s arrival might provide the team the depth and flare they need to face the next challenging season.

Both the club’s management and supporters in Southampton will be watching closely to see how these new players adapt to the Premier League and its rigorous standards.

There is a good mix of youth and experience among these new recruits; especially since they all have experience playing competitive soccer in Brazil.

