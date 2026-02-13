Trending topics:

Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Al Nassr teammate reveals hidden Saudi Pro League struggles: ‘I’d never said this before’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

In recent weeks, certain difficulties faced by some stars of the Saudi Pro League have become more apparent than ever. Cristiano Ronaldo was at the center of attention after refusing to play two matches for Al Nassr, and now a former teammate has opened up about the struggles he experienced during his time there.

Aymeric Laporte recently gave an interview to RMC and reflected on his days at Al Nassr. “I’d never said this before, but from the first year in Saudi Arabia I realised it wasn’t really what I was looking for,” admitted the defender, who joined the club in mid-2023 after winning the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City just weeks earlier.

I spoke to the club about it from the first year, they asked me to be patient. It remained the same, I had some problems there, nothing serious, that we didn’t know how to manage,” Laporte added, making it clear that his time in Saudi Arabia was far from ideal.

In his first year alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the Spanish player was an important part of the team, appearing in 39 matches and scoring 4 goals, while his second season was less successful, with 30 appearances. These challenges were compounded by the club’s frustration over failing to secure official titles, leading to a major squad overhaul.

Aymeric Laporte&#039;s departure from Al Nassr has been allowed by FIFA.

Aymeric Laporte playing for Al-Nassr.

In that context, new Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus made it clear from his arrival in the summer of 2025 that Laporte was not in his plans, a situation reinforced by the signing of Iñigo Martinez from Barcelona. “We decided not to continue for a third year. There was also the family aspect which was important to me,” revealed the center back.

Cristiano Ronaldo can finally get back in good spirits again after boycott as key teammate reportedly agrees Al-Nassr renewal

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo can finally get back in good spirits again after boycott as key teammate reportedly agrees Al-Nassr renewal

Laporte’s return to Europe

After two unhappy years in the Saudi Pro League, Aymeric Laporte decided to leave Al Nassr and return to Europe. He had the opportunity to join Olympique Marseille, as he confirmed in his interview with RMC. “There was an approach, yes. There was interest, not only from Marseille but also from other clubs,” the defender said.

There was the idea of getting closer to home, to my father, my family. I was determined to return to my roots. That’s what made me come back to Bilbao,” Laporte added. Ultimately, the Spanish defender chose to join Athletic Club, where he had previously played between 2012 and 2018, making over 200 appearances.

This season, Laporte has played 16 matches with Athletic Club across competitions, and while he has been a key player, he has not always been available due to physical issues. Now, he aims to stay healthy for the team’s biggest challenge of the season: Athletic Club is in the Copa del Rey semifinals, where they lost 1-0 against Real Sociedad in the first leg.

