Manchester United finds itself in a turbulent phase as the team continues to struggle under current manager Erik ten Hag. Amid growing discontent over recent performances, speculation about potential managerial replacements is rife. Among the names being floated is former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri. He reportedly has the backing of the club’s legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

The pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag after a series of disappointing results. Recent losses, including a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League and a 1-1 Europa League draw against Twente, have left United fans and management concerned. They are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League with just seven points from six games. Worse still, the team’s performances have raised questions about Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

Reports suggest that the Dutchman has two crucial games to save his job. Those are an away Europa League clash with Porto and a league fixture against Aston Villa. They may opt to part ways during the upcoming international break if the 54-year-old fails to secure positive results in these fixtures.

Per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sir Alex Ferguson has personally recommended Massimiliano Allegri as the ideal candidate to take over. The Italian tactician is currently a free agent after his dismissal from Juventus in May. However, he has a storied managerial career. Allegri won six Serie A titles during his two stints at Juventus. He also guided the club to two Champions League finals.

Ferguson’s endorsement of Allegri has added weight to the rumors of his potential arrival at Old Trafford. The 57-year-old’s experience and ability to adapt to different tactical challenges make him an appealing option. The Red Devils are seeking stability amid uncertainty.

Sir Alex Ferguson picks Allegri over other candidates

Allegri isn’t the only name linked to the Manchester United job. Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has also been mentioned as a potential replacement for Ten Hag. Additionally, reports suggest that current Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi could be a longer-term target for United. Inzaghi’s recent success in leading Inter to a Serie A title and a Champions League final has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

However, Allegri’s immediate availability makes him a strong contender. Sources claim that Manchester United would prefer to bring in an out-of-work manager should they decide to replace Ten Hag. This would allow for a smoother transition without the need for compensation fees to another club.

Concerns over Allegri’s pragmatic style

Allegri boasts an impressive managerial resume. Still, there are concerns about whether his pragmatic approach would go over well with Manchester United fans. His style of play at Juventus faced criticism as overly cautious, which could be a point of contention for the Old Trafford faithful. The United fanbase has previously shown resistance to defensive-minded coaches, as seen during the tenure of Jose Mourinho, whose pragmatic approach failed to resonate with supporters.

Despite these concerns, Allegri’s track record of success cannot be ignored. He has a reputation for winning titles and implementing effective game plans, often outmaneuvering more attack-minded managers. If Ferguson’s recommendation is any indication, the Italian’s experience and tactical acumen could be exactly what Manchester United needs to return to winning ways.

Another important factor in the managerial decision-making process is the influence of INEOS, the company co-owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, which holds a significant stake in Manchester United. INEOS is taking part in discussions about the future of the club’s leadership. Its executives are considering Allegri as a potential replacement for Ten Hag.

While Allegri’s name is gaining traction, other candidates remain under consideration. Former England manager Gareth Southgate and Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi are also possibilities. There was even brief speculation about a potential return for Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Although that idea seems far-fetched.

