Antoine Griezmann has recently sparked rumors about a potential move to MLS. With the 33-year-old announcing his retirement from the French national team, speculation about his next move has intensified. Many believe the star could be heading to the United States in 2025. Griezmann, currently playing for Atletico Madrid, has made no secret of his admiration for the US. Thus, several MLS clubs, particularly Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC are reportedly keen on signing him.

Inter Miami has already made headlines with the high-profile signings of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. As a result, there are rumors that they are one of the frontrunners for Griezmann’s signature. L’Equipe says that the Florida-based club is open to the idea of bringing Griezmann to MLS in 2025 once his contract with Atletico Madrid expires. The prospect of Griezmann joining former Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami could make for an enticing offer. Also, the presence of Messi, in particular, could sway the Frenchman to make the move to the US.

The 33-year-old’s move to Inter Miami would be monumental for both the club and MLS as a whole. It can elevate the profile of the league further after Messi’s work post-2023. However, the Herons face challenges in making this deal a reality. With all three of their Designated Player spots currently filled, the club would need to free up space under MLS salary cap rules. That’s if they want to accommodate Griezmann.

Impact Griezmann could have on MLS

If Griezmann does come to America, he could significantly boost the profile of MLS. His experience, talent, and global fanbase would draw even more attention to the league. It has seen increasing international interest due to the arrival of world-class players.

The move would also represent a major step in Griezmann’s career. The French forward has long expressed a desire to play in North America before retiring, and this move would fulfill that ambition. His love for American sports has been well-documented, making a transition to MLS a natural fit for the player. Olivier Giroud, another French international who recently joined LAFC, hinted at this possibility, saying in an interview, “I told him, ‘Don’t worry, we will meet each other hopefully soon.’ I know he loves the US. Basketball, baseball, soccer. One day or another he will come here.”

LAFC to rival Inter Miami for Griezmann

While Inter Miami is one of the most talked-about potential destinations for Griezmann, they are not the only club vying for his signature. Giroud’s side are also reportedly preparing a bold offer to lure Griezmann to the West Coast, Mundo Depotivo adds. LAFC, which has also been building a competitive team in MLS is looking to make a major splash by securing the Frenchman’s services. The club, like Inter Miami, sees the veteran as a key figure who could push them to the next level.

Griezmann, who is in his second stint in Madrid, is expected to leave the Spanish club when his contract expires in June 2025. Reports suggest that the forward has no interest in renewing his contract with Atleti under manager Diego Simeone, making a move to MLS as a free agent a likely option. Should LAFC succeed in landing Griezmann, it would be a major coup for the club. That allows them to outmaneuver rivals like Inter Miami in securing one of the biggest names in world soccer.

