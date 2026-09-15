Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
ballon d'or
Comments

Simeone reveals the main factor behind his Messi pick over Yamal and Dembele for the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

Diego Simeone did not hesitate when asked who should win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, cutting straight past the names most commonly floated for the award to back Lionel Messi instead. The Atletico Madrid manager made his case during Tuesday’s press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Osasuna, and he was clear about the reasoning behind his pick.

The question arose after Simeone was told that Lamine Yamal had recently named himself and Kylian Mbappe as the two best players in the world at the moment. Rather than engaging with that framing, the Argentine coach pointed in a completely different direction. “Messi, without a doubt. After the World Cup he had, at the age he is, no doubt at all. Messi,” Simeone said.

The key factor behind that endorsement, as Simeone framed it, was not just Messi’s performance at the 2026 World Cup, where he helped Argentina reach the final before falling to Spain, but the fact that he produced it at 39 years old.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

For Simeone, the combination of continued elite-level output at that stage of his career outweighs any case built around Yamal, Mbappe, or the rest of this year’s crowded field, which also includes Rodri, the 2025 winner, Harry Kane, and Ousmane Dembele.

Tweet placeholder

Messi’s nomination marks his 17th career appearance on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, one behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 18, with the last of his eight wins coming back in 2023.

Advertisement
Ousmane Dembele responds to Kylian Mbappe as Ballon d’Or comments reportedly spark France feud

see also

Ousmane Dembele responds to Kylian Mbappe as Ballon d’Or comments reportedly spark France feud

The 2026 ceremony, the award’s 70th edition, will be held on October 26 in London for the first time, moving away from its traditional Paris venue as a tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, the competition’s first-ever winner in 1956.

Yamal and Dembele had already staked their claims

Simeone’s remarks came just days after Lamine Yamal made his own case public. The Barcelona winger said he and Kylian Mbappe are “the best in the world” at the moment, but argued that he personally deserves the 2026 award more than his French rival, pointing to his season with Spain’s World Cup title alongside LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, made an equally bold statement of his own. “It is going to stay in the hands of a PSG player. I’m a competitor, so it’s my goal to win it again,” the Frenchman said, responding to comments from teammate Mbappe about their differing career paths before adding that he isn’t turning the pursuit into an obsession, given how open this year’s race remains.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Atletico Madrid fans demand Julian Alvarez’s exit as Diego Simeone addresses forward’s absence

Atletico Madrid fans demand Julian Alvarez’s exit as Diego Simeone addresses forward’s absence

Diego Simeone addressed Julian Alvarez's continued absence from Atletico Madrid training, as fans demanded the forward's exit amid an unresolved situation.

Diego Simeone clears the air amid Julian Alvarez’s tense Atletico Madrid situation

Diego Simeone clears the air amid Julian Alvarez’s tense Atletico Madrid situation

Following a tense situation between Julian Alvarez and the Atletico Madrid fanbase, coach Diego Simeone came out to clear things up ahead of the match against Villarreal.

Diego Simeone refuses to defend Julian Alvarez over Atletico Madrid supporters’ chants against him

Diego Simeone refuses to defend Julian Alvarez over Atletico Madrid supporters’ chants against him

Atletico Madrid fans chanted against Julian Alvarez, and coach Diego Simeone didn't defend the player amid the situation.

Julian Alvarez left out of Atletico Madrid’s season opener as Diego Simeone addresses transfer talk

Julian Alvarez left out of Atletico Madrid’s season opener as Diego Simeone addresses transfer talk

Atletico Madrid open their LaLiga season against Malaga, with Diego Simeone leaving Julian Alvarez out of the squad amid ongoing speculation over his future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo