Cristiano Ronaldo heads to Madrid after Al-Nassr defeat as Portugal return date emerges ahead of UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a brief stop in a city that carries enormous significance in his career after Al-Nassr’s difficult start to the AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The 41-year-old Portugal captain is reportedly currently in Madrid, where he is taking some time away before his attention turns back toward international soccer and another demanding stretch with the national team.

Ronaldo’s trip comes shortly after Al-Nassr suffered a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the opening match of the continental competition. The result was the heaviest defeat Ronaldo has experienced since moving to Saudi Arabia, adding to the pressure surrounding the Saudi outfit after a recent dip in form.

According to MousaQi on X (formerly Twitter)and Portuguese outlet A Bola, the experienced forward is spending five days in Madrid during a brief personal break before linking up with Portugal. The update, attributed to sources close to the situation and shared by the account, comes as Ronaldo prepares to switch from club responsibilities to international duty.

Madrid is a particularly meaningful destination for the Portuguese star. Ronaldo spent nine years with Real Madrid, establishing himself as the club’s all-time leading scorer and winning four UEFA Champions League titles during his extraordinary spell in the Spanish capital.

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The short break gives Ronaldo an opportunity to recharge following a hectic period with Al-Nassr. The Saudi club has already begun its domestic campaign and AFC Champions League Elite journey, leaving the veteran forward with little time between competitive fixtures.

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Portugal return date emerges

The latest update states that Ronaldo is scheduled to return to Portugal training next Monday, when preparations for the UEFA Nations League will begin. That date provides a clear indication of when the forward will move his focus back to the national team after his time in Madrid.

Portugal’s Nations League campaign begins in League A Group A4, giving Ronaldo another opportunity to represent the national team during a season that could prove significant at this stage of his career. The schedule starts with a home meeting with Wales before Portugal travels to Norway several days later.

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The Selecao das Quinas will then face Denmark on October 1 before hosting Norway again on October 4. Further fixtures against Denmark and Wales are scheduled for November, giving the national team a packed autumn calendar.

Demanding period for Ronaldo

The timing of the break comes after an especially difficult night for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. Al-Ain scored four times through Houssine Rahimi, Soufiane Rahimi and Georgios Giakoumakis, while Ronaldo struggled to influence the match as his side was comprehensively beaten.

Ronaldo attempted five shots during the defeat, but three were blocked, one went off target, and only one required a save from Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa. The result also extended a difficult spell for Al-Nassr, which had managed only one victory in its previous four matches across all competitions.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

The forward will now have the chance to reset before returning to the international environment. Portugal remains a major part of Ronaldo’s career, even as questions naturally continue to surround how long he intends to keep playing at the highest level.