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Kylian Mbappe vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How many seasons at Real Madrid did each need to score against every La Liga team?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe has added another remarkable achievement to his rapidly growing Real Madrid record, putting his name alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in a particularly interesting La Liga comparison. The French forward has now completed a scoring set that had remained unfinished until his latest appearance, raising a fascinating question about how his progress compares with the Portuguese superstar’s historic run in Spain.

Mbappe scored in Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Elche on September 15, 2026, finally finding the net against the only La Liga opponent he had previously faced without scoring. The goal came in the 33rd minute, when Yan Diomande’s cross found the Frenchman, who squeezed his finish past goalkeeper Matias Dituro despite colliding painfully with the goalkeeper.

Elche had previously held Mbappe to a goalless outing, including a 2-2 draw during the 2025-26 season. That changed at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, with Mbappe not only scoring but later creating the decisive goal for substitute Carlos Espi in stoppage time.

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With that strike, the Frenchman has now scored against all 23 La Liga teams he has faced since joining the Bernabeu outfit from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024. The list includes Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Celta Vigo and the other opponents he has encountered during his first years in Spain.

There is one important caveat. Mbappe has yet to face newly promoted Deportivo de La Coruña or Racing Santander in the 2026-27 campaign, meaning his list could grow before the season is over.

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So, how many seasons did Mbappe need?

Mbappe completed his current 23-team scoring set at the start of his third La Liga season. He joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, scored 31 league goals in his first campaign and followed that with another 25 in 2025-26 before reaching seven goals in his first six league appearances this season.

That means the 27-year-old needed three La Liga seasons, including the opening part of his third, to score against every opponent he had actually faced. His overall league return has been extraordinary, with 63 La Liga goals across those campaigns and 94 goals in 110 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions by mid-September 2026.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

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Ronaldo’s remarkable comparison

Cristiano Ronaldo took a different route during his Real Madrid career. The Portuguese superstar needed three La Liga seasons to complete his own scoring set, achieving the feat during the 2011-12 campaign after arriving in Spain in 2009.

Ronaldo’s achievement became even more remarkable because he scored against all 19 opposing teams in a single La Liga season during 2011-12. Over his entire nine-season spell in Spain, he eventually scored against all 31 different La Liga teams he encountered.

That means both superstars required three seasons to reach the milestone, although the circumstances were different because the league’s list of opponents changed throughout Ronaldo’s nine-year spell. Ronaldo also had the advantage of facing some opponents multiple times before completing his full set.

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ronaldo ballon d&#039;or

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF holds the Ballon d’Or 2013

Two extraordinary scoring records

Ronaldo’s 2011-12 campaign remains one of the most spectacular individual seasons in La Liga history. He scored 46 league goals that season as Real Madrid won the title, while his ability to find the net against every opponent highlighted how consistently dangerous he was regardless of the opposition.

Mbappe’s route has been similarly relentless. He won the Pichichi Trophy in each of his first two La Liga seasons, becoming the first player since Mario Kempes in the 1970s to win the award in both of his first two campaigns in Spain.

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Mbappe is now chasing a third consecutive Pichichi, while his latest goal also moved him closer to another major personal milestone. The France captain has 94 goals for Real Madrid, leaving him only six goals short of 100 for the club.

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