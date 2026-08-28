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Atletico Madrid fans demand Julian Alvarez’s exit as Diego Simeone addresses forward’s absence

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.
© Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone once again addressed Julian Alvarez‘s situation at Atletico Madrid on Friday, after the forward missed his third consecutive training session. The Argentine’s future remains unresolved, and Simeone fielded repeated questions about it during his pre-match press conference.

I understand that all the questions will be about Julian, but the club was very clear about what’s going to happen. I hope to help him from a sporting standpoint to continue being as important as he continues to be for us,Simeone said.

The coach attempted to steer the conversation toward Sunday’s match against Sevilla, where Alvarez will not be available, but the questions kept coming. “I understand the question and the follow-up, but I think I’ve already explained my feelings. When he returns to training, I’ll do everything possible for him to feel as important as he’s always been,” he added.

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Asked whether the ongoing saga had affected the squad, Simeone was direct in shutting down that idea. “Honestly, no. I think the guys have been working very well since they returned, especially the World Cup players, and the team has played good matches, whether against Malaga or Villarreal, focused on what we want, which is to have a good match, and I don’t see this situation,” he said.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid reacts during the match against Villarreal. (Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid reacts during the match against Villarreal. (Getty Images)

Why Alvarez has been absent from training

According to reports from Spanish outlets, including COPE, Julian Alvarez submitted a medical certificate to Atletico Madrid indicating he is dealing with depression, which would explain his three consecutive absences from training. The club itself has not confirmed a formal diagnosis, describing his situation only as an “indisposition” while making its medical staff available to him.

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Atletico Madrid officially rule out negotiating with Barcelona over Julian Alvarez

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Atletico Madrid officially rule out negotiating with Barcelona over Julian Alvarez

Simeone addressed the uncertainty around a potential return, saying, “Everything can be reversed, as long as there is health,” leaving the door open for Alvarez to rejoin the squad once he’s ready.

Fans demand Alvarez’s exit

The uncertainty has spilled beyond the dressing room, with banners appearing outside the Metropolitano Stadium on Friday demanding Alvarez’s departure. One read, “Wherever, but he has to leave now!” while another targeted club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin directly: “Atleti is bigger than your ego.” The situation remains unresolved as Atletico prepare for their clash with Sevilla without the Argentine forward.

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