In a move that could shake up the Turkish Super Lig, a key member of Lionel Messi‘s World Cup-winning Argentina squad is reportedly in advanced talks with Galatasaray. The reigning Turkish champions, faced with an injury crisis following Mauro Icardi’s extended absence, are exploring high-profile reinforcements to maintain their domestic and European ambitions.

The club’s interest in the player, who played a pivotal role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph alongside Lionel Messi, has sent waves through the soccer world. While speculation is rife, sources suggest that negotiations are progressing rapidly, with the player’s agent spotted in Istanbul recently to finalize details. As the transfer saga unfolds, the player at the heart of the speculation is none other than Paulo Dybala, a former Juventus talisman and one of La Albiceleste’s most technically gifted forwards.

The 31-year-old forward has an impressive career résumé, having excelled in leagues across Europe. Known for his finesse, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess, this Argentine star has donned the jerseys of Instituto, Palermo, Juventus, and Roma. His experience in top-tier competitions makes him an attractive option for Galatasaray, a club looking to bolster its attack as Icardi recovers from a knee injury.

According to Sports Digitale, the player’s agent, Carlos Novel, recently traveled to Istanbul, where he held discussions with Galatasaray officials and attended their dramatic 4-3 victory over Trabzonspor. This visible progress in talks signals the club’s determination to secure a deal during the January transfer window.

Offer that could change everything

Reports suggest that Galatasaray is prepared to offer the player a staggering €12 million annual salary, which would make him one of the highest earners in Turkish soccer. Turkish media outlets have echoed this sentiment, with Corriere dello Sport noting that the Argentine is “seriously considering” the offer.

The forward, who joined Roma in 2022, is under contract until the summer of 2024, with an automatic renewal clause set to extend his deal until 2026. However, his current club has not engaged in discussions to spread or revise his salary, leaving the door open for Galatasaray to step in.“If the Giallorossi release him for free, or for minimal compensation, he could seriously consider the move,” writes Corriere dello Sport.

Why Galatasaray?

For Galatasaray, Dybala represents more than a short-term fix. His presence would enhance the club’s attacking depth and bring much-needed flair to their European campaigns. The Istanbul giants have a history of attracting Serie A talent, and signing him would reaffirm their ambitions on the global stage.

The potential transfer also highlights Galatasaray’s appeal to world-class players. Speaking about the club’s strategy, vice-president Metin Ozturk remarked, “Every player wants to play in a team with big goals like Galatasaray.”