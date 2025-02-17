Trending topics:
Sergio Ramos’ Monterrey contract includes several ‘crazy’ clauses: Featuring an unthinkable option

francisco quatrin

Ramos's contract reportedly includes several unusual clauses, granting him significant control over his playing time and potential earnings.
Sergio Ramos’s move to Liga MX side Monterrey has been accompanied by reports of an exceptionally lucrative contract containing several unusual clauses. The 38-year-old, renowned for his trophy-laden career at Real Madrid and with the Spanish national team, signed a one-year deal with an option to extend, reportedly making him the highest-paid player in the Monterrey squad.

The specifics of the contract haven’t been officially released, but reports from beINSPORTS and the Footy Culture podcast have outlined some extraordinary details.

According to these reports, Ramos’s contract includes a base salary of €4 million plus performance-based bonuses, giving him considerable control over his potential earnings.

He reportedly has the power to choose which games he plays in, receives bonuses for appearances in the Club World Cup and for starting matches, and earns additional bonuses for goals and assists. Furthermore, he receives a percentage of jersey sales featuring his name and number, chose his shirt number (93), and has total control over his image rights.

Luxury provisions and lifestyle stipulations

Beyond financial terms, the contract allegedly includes significant lifestyle provisions. These include guaranteed security and housing for him and his family, and reportedly, a 24/7 driver. The reported stipulation to live near fellow player Sergio Canales further emphasizes the level of accommodation provided within the contract.

These extensive provisions, if accurate, suggest a considerable investment in Ramos’s well-being and lifestyle beyond the standard contractual arrangements in professional soccer.

It’s crucial to remember that the details of Ramos’s contract haven’t been officially confirmed by either Ramos or Monterrey. The reported clauses, while intriguing, remain unverified.

